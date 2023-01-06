ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Agent Magazine

Katy and Cypress named to Opendoor’s 20 hottest ZIP codes

The work-from-home revolution and pandemic shakeups made relocation a popular choice in 2022. Residential real estate platform Opendoor determined that the Houston suburbs of Katy and Cypress were two of the cities that heated up the most last year. Using data from their listing service, Opendoor calculated the top 20...
KATY, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston’s 2023 apartment forecast: “Return to historical averages”

Commercial real estate company Berkadia has released its predictions for rental markets across the country in 2023. In 2022, Houston’s rental supply was at 93.6% occupancy. Berkadia predicts that this level will slightly decrease to 92.7% into 2023, as builders continue to develop multifamily properties in greater Houston. However, demand is likely to keep up with the pace of new apartment deliveries in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 9, 2023 include Cirque Italia Water Circus, Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour, Affordable YMCA membership and more!

Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 9, 2023, include Cirque Italia Presents Water Circus, Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour, The Market at Sawyer Yards, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area players playing in the CFB Playoffs National Championship game

Houston - The College Football Playoffs National Championship game is set for Monday, January 9. The game will feature the reigning national champion, Georgia Bulldogs, and the TCU Horned Frogs. Players from all over the country helped both teams get to this point, but we want to highlight players from...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group shares cajun flare with Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.
HOUSTON, TX
Corrie Writing

Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat On

Houston is a city with a diverse and dynamic dining scene, and one of the best ways to experience a wide variety of flavors is by visiting a buffet. From Chinese to Brazilian to American cuisine, there are many excellent buffet options to be found throughout the city. Whether you're in the mood for all-you-can-eat seafood or a more upscale dining experience, these eight buffet places are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a plate (or three!) and dig in to the delicious offerings at Houston's best buffet restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’

Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires

As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land Regional Airport to begin removing trees hazardous to aircraft

The Sugar Land Regional Airport will soon comply with a Federal Aviation Administration requirement to remove trees in Cullinan Park that present a hazard for aircraft approaching and/or departing north of the runway, the City of Sugar Land announced in a news release. An aviation engineering firm was hired to...
SUGAR LAND, TX

