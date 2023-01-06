Read full article on original website
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 9, 2023 include Cirque Italia Water Circus, Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour, Affordable YMCA membership and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 9, 2023, include Cirque Italia Presents Water Circus, Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour, The Market at Sawyer Yards, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area players playing in the CFB Playoffs National Championship game
Houston - The College Football Playoffs National Championship game is set for Monday, January 9. The game will feature the reigning national champion, Georgia Bulldogs, and the TCU Horned Frogs. Players from all over the country helped both teams get to this point, but we want to highlight players from...
cw39.com
Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group shares cajun flare with Southeast Texas
HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat On
Houston is a city with a diverse and dynamic dining scene, and one of the best ways to experience a wide variety of flavors is by visiting a buffet. From Chinese to Brazilian to American cuisine, there are many excellent buffet options to be found throughout the city. Whether you're in the mood for all-you-can-eat seafood or a more upscale dining experience, these eight buffet places are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a plate (or three!) and dig in to the delicious offerings at Houston's best buffet restaurants.
houstononthecheap.com
Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’
Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
defendernetwork.com
Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires
As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
houstonpublicmedia.org
COVID-19 numbers increase in Houston region as vaccine immunity wanes, fatigue in precautions
The number of COVID-19 patients in Harris County hospitals continues to increase since the holidays. According to the Houston Health Department, more than 15% of Covid tests are coming back positive, and the amount of virus in the city’s wastewater is 917% above the baseline level set back in 2020. That means the virus is spreading fast.
University of Houston men's basketball team back on top for 2nd time this season
The Cougars reclaim their crown! 👑 Before this season, the Cougars (16-1) hadn't been No. 1 since the high-flying "Phi Slama Jama" days of the 1980s.
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
houstonpublicmedia.org
County commissioner offers to amend Third Ward bike-lane project if Houston officials contribute millions more
The county commissioner behind a controversial bike lane project in Houston's Third Ward is willing to pause the ongoing work and retool the plan – if the city increases its financial commitment by several million dollars. Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, in a Jan. 6 letter written...
13 Investigates: Down 80 workers, Houston solid waste supervisors say they're overworked, underpaid
Houston's Solid Waste Department racked up $7.5 million in overtime this past year, but none of it went to supervisors despite working the same long hours as drivers.
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land Regional Airport to begin removing trees hazardous to aircraft
The Sugar Land Regional Airport will soon comply with a Federal Aviation Administration requirement to remove trees in Cullinan Park that present a hazard for aircraft approaching and/or departing north of the runway, the City of Sugar Land announced in a news release. An aviation engineering firm was hired to...
