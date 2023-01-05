Marcio Freire death: 'Mad Dog' surfer dies at Portugal's Nazare

Legendary Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while surfing on the giant waves at Nazare in Portugal.

The veteran was practising tow-in surfing at the famed coastal hotspot in western Portugal when he fell, the local maritime authority said.

Support staff on jet-skis managed to get the 47-year-old to the beach, but all attempts to revive him failed.

Freire was one of the three Brazilian surfers who became known as the 'Mad Dogs' after conquering the giant wave known as 'Jaws' in Hawaii. Freire, along with Danilo Couto and Yuri Soledade featured in the 2016 documentary Mad Dogs.

Portugal's National Maritime Authority said in a statement: 'A 47-year-old man of Brazilian nationality died this afternoon after falling while practising surfing in Praia do Norte.

'The rescuers found that the victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest, immediately starting resuscitation manoeuvres on the sand. After several attempts, it was not possible to reverse the situation.'

Professional big wave surfer Nic von Rupp paid tribute to Freire on Instagram, writing: 'He surfed all day with a big smile on his face.

'That's how I'll keep him in my memory. Legend.'

Sport photographer Fred Pompermayer wrote: 'Today we lost a great man, a very good friend and a legendary surfer, Marcio Freire. He was such a happy spirit, always with a smile on his face. Rest in peace my friend.'

The Brazilian, who was from Bahia in the east coast of the country, started surfing from a young age. He made frequent tips to Maui, Hawaii in his early twenties where many of the world's greatest surfers would congregated.

From there, he travelled the world, from Indonesia to Europe, to surf the world's most iconic waves.

Freire was a household name in the surfing community following the Mad Dogs documentary, particularly in his native Brazil.

Despite the veteran's status as a surfer, he had previously revealed how he struggled to make money from surfing - instead describing himself as a 'soul surfer'.

Speaking to Surfer Today , Freire had said: 'I never made a living from surfing. I never made money from surfing.' He said this was because U.S. companies were not as interested in sponsoring a Brazilian.

'I can count the times I got money from surfing with my fingers. In 2015, I wiped out badly and earned $1,000.'

He said he made some money from the Mad Dogs documentary but that he was 'more of a soul surfer and didn't care much'.

He described how he worked in a restaurant washing dishes, a gardener, and as a diving instructor.

'I was supporting myself and living my life,' he said.

Freire had recently spent Christmas in Porto, Portugal with his parents and family. His mother and father had flown over for the festive season and were in Nazare with him.

It was also his father's birthday last week with Freire writing: '81 years old today! Happy birthday my dad !!!!'

'Grateful to be celebrating this day by your side. I love you eternally!!!,' he wrote in the now heartbreaking message.

Freire is the first surfer to die at Nazare, despite some serious injuries to other surfers like Alex Botelho and Maya Gabeira in previous years.

Nazare boasts some of the biggest waves in the world. They are magnified by an underwater canyon three miles deep which ends where the North Atlantic meets the shoreline near the former fishing village.

US surfer Garrett McNamara put Nazare on the map in 2011 when he set a world record for the biggest wave ever surfed at 78ft (24 metres).

Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa bettered McNamara's mark in 2017, also at Nazare, and German Sebastian Steudtner broke the record again there in 2020.