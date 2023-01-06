Dr. Katie Donnelly, an emergency medicine physician and the medical director of Safe Kids DC at Children's National Hospital joins FOX 5 to discuss the story that has shocked the country. A 6-year-old shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia last week, and Dr. Donnelly says 6-year-old's have a "very loose" understanding of guns and what they can do.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO