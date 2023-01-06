ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Pupil, 6, in custody after allegedly shooting elementary school teacher

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoZNv_0k6FqNAi00

A six-year-old child is in police custody after allegedly shooting a Virginia elementary school teacher, authorities say.

Officials say that the female teacher was left with “life-threatening injuries” after being shot by a student during an altercation at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Friday.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters that the student had a handgun in the classroom and was taken into custody by his department.

Police said that they do not believe the shooting was an accident and the department is investigating how the youngster got hold of the weapon.

“The altercation was between a 6-year-old, the student who did have the firearm, and the teacher and then the round was fired,” said Chief Drew . “This was not an accidental shooting.”

The alarm was raised at around 2pm ET, and the teacher, who is in her 30s, is being treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center. No other students were injured during the shocking incident.

Dr George Parker, the superintendent of Newport News Public Schools, told a press conference he was stunned at what had taken place at the school.

“I’m in shock, and I’m in awe, and I’m disheartened,” Dr Parker said , adding “we need to keep guns out of the hands of our young people.”

“I cannot control access to weapons. My teachers cannot control access to weapons,” he told reporters.

Both of Virginia’s US senators expressed their shock at the situation.

Deeply disturbed by this report and closely monitoring the situation. My thoughts go out to all families and first responders.” tweeted Senator Mark Warner.

And Senator Tim Kaine issued a statement , saying, “I’m monitoring this situation closely and praying for the safety of the students, teachers, staff, and first responders at Richneck Elementary School.”

Comments / 59

guest
2d ago

This kid has already been compromised, his gangbanger parents values firming intact. young thug will only get worse from here. Imagine being that comfortable to do something like that AT SIX YEARS OF AGE.

Reply
6
Brenda Chastain
2d ago

o my God.. we're talking about a child with more troubles than most adults. If he pulled the gun out just to intimidate the teacher is one issue but what bothers me is he knew how to shoot it. What prompted him to do such an act? I'm having a hard time with this. What all has this child been through. He needs multiple council classes or something..God be with the teacher and this child.

Reply
9
Jarrett Wilson
3d ago

6 years old!??? Not an accident!??? Wtf 😬 .. Yup .. that’s enough NewsBreak for me. Have a blessed day/night everyone.. 🙏🏾

Reply(3)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report

The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Law & Crime

‘This Was Not an Accidental Shooting’: 6-Year-Old Virginia Boy in Custody After Lone Handgun Shot Leaves Teacher with ‘Life-Threatening’ Injuries

A 6-year-old boy and first-grader allegedly shot and severely injured a teacher at a school in Newport News, Virginia on Friday afternoon. According to Newport News Police Department spokesperson Sarah Ketchum, officers arrived at Richneck Elementary School sometime before 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Law enforcement later said the shooting occurred at around 2:00 p.m.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
People

6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher at Virginia Elementary School: 'This Was Not an Accidental Shooting'

The teacher’s injuries are considered "life-threatening" though she's showing “some improvement,” according to the Newport News police chief A six-year-old boy shot his teacher in a Virginia elementary school on Friday, according to the police. The shooting took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, a suburb about 70 miles outside Richmond. There was an altercation in the classroom, according to authorities, and the boy shot the teacher with a handgun, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed only one round was fired and it was an "isolated" event.  "The individual is...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
102.5 The Bone

Virginia teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old identified, in stable condition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia elementary school teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is in stable condition, authorities said on Saturday. Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said he had met with the victim and her family, whose condition was originally listed as life-threatening after she was wounded at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, WVEC-TV reported.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy