Baton Rouge, LA

KTBS

Reveille editor in chief sues LSU for release of internal investigation records

The Reveille's editor in chief, Josh Archote, sued LSU for the release of records related to the university's internal investigation of Donald Abels, a former Greek Life administrator who in 2019 was accused of creating multiple fake identities to entrap LSU fraternities in university policy violations and state drinking laws.
NOLA.com

This idea formed from a thesis project at LSU. Now it's a full-fledged farmers market.

In her role as the executive director of Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, Darlene Adams Rowland oversees four locations of the Red Stick Farmers Market in Baton Rouge. Her background includes experience in marketing, fundraising, market management, farmer development, technical assistance and oversight of BREADA’s nutrition outreach programs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU women's basketball dominates Kentucky to achieve best start in program history

LSU women’s basketball continued to roll Sunday afternoon with a lopsided road victory over Kentucky 67-48. The Tigers once again controlled the game from the start and kept their grip on the game throughout. LSU led 31-17 at halftime and 54-27 at the end of the third quarter, putting the game beyond any doubt. However, the Tigers didn’t finish strong, getting outscored 21-13 in the fourth quarter, an issue reappearing from the last game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures

Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting

As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

New Walk-On’s CEO shakes up corporate team with layoffs

Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor. In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

First Look: Cou-yon’s BBQ founders’ new fast casual seafood spot opens today in Mid City

Cork’s Fish & Shrimp, a new fast casual fried seafood concept created by the team behind Cou-yon’s BBQ, opens today in Mid City. It’s located in the spot formerly occupied by Captain D’s on Government Street. Unlike the national chain, however, Louisiana-born Cork’s is chock-full of Bayou State flair, says founder Paul Mladenka, serving combination plates of Cajun fried fish and shrimp, fish or shrimp po-boys, housemade crawfish etouffee, beignet bites and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test

A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
THIBODAUX, LA

