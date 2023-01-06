Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
LSU Reveille
LSU men's hoops: Florida dominates LSU down the stretch leading to Tigers' third straight loss
LSU entered its game with Florida looking to get back on track in SEC play, but left the game in a deeper hole. The Tigers started the game on the front foot, and led 28-25 at halftime behind an impressive defensive effort. However, Florida found its rhythm in the second half and LSU was never able to respond leading to a 67-56 defeat.
KTBS
Reveille editor in chief sues LSU for release of internal investigation records
The Reveille's editor in chief, Josh Archote, sued LSU for the release of records related to the university's internal investigation of Donald Abels, a former Greek Life administrator who in 2019 was accused of creating multiple fake identities to entrap LSU fraternities in university policy violations and state drinking laws.
LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines
LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
NOLA.com
This idea formed from a thesis project at LSU. Now it's a full-fledged farmers market.
In her role as the executive director of Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, Darlene Adams Rowland oversees four locations of the Red Stick Farmers Market in Baton Rouge. Her background includes experience in marketing, fundraising, market management, farmer development, technical assistance and oversight of BREADA’s nutrition outreach programs.
Made by LSU: Mardi Gras beads made out of micro algae
An LSU professor invented a new kind of Mardi Gras bead that's made out of something you may not expect----micro algae.
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
LSU Reveille
LSU women's basketball dominates Kentucky to achieve best start in program history
LSU women’s basketball continued to roll Sunday afternoon with a lopsided road victory over Kentucky 67-48. The Tigers once again controlled the game from the start and kept their grip on the game throughout. LSU led 31-17 at halftime and 54-27 at the end of the third quarter, putting the game beyond any doubt. However, the Tigers didn’t finish strong, getting outscored 21-13 in the fourth quarter, an issue reappearing from the last game.
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
wbrz.com
College students sleeping in cars to avoid bug-infested apartment; managers of off-campus complex unresponsive
BATON ROUGE - Nadia Andrews and her roommates have been sleeping in their cars for days to avoid their bug-infested apartment. “School starts next week and I’m sleeping in my car. It's embarrassing! It’s my senior year, this is not how I expected to walk into my senior year at all,” Andrews said.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
theadvocate.com
'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures
Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. Studies show a month-long fast from alcohol can improve sleep, reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and reduce liver fat by 40%.
pelicanpostonline.com
Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting
As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
Baton Rouge Business Report
New Walk-On’s CEO shakes up corporate team with layoffs
Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor. In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.
225batonrouge.com
First Look: Cou-yon’s BBQ founders’ new fast casual seafood spot opens today in Mid City
Cork’s Fish & Shrimp, a new fast casual fried seafood concept created by the team behind Cou-yon’s BBQ, opens today in Mid City. It’s located in the spot formerly occupied by Captain D’s on Government Street. Unlike the national chain, however, Louisiana-born Cork’s is chock-full of Bayou State flair, says founder Paul Mladenka, serving combination plates of Cajun fried fish and shrimp, fish or shrimp po-boys, housemade crawfish etouffee, beignet bites and more.
Acadiana native featured on "Kelly Clarkson Show"
Olivia Savoie was invited to The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her work as a "life story writer" for seniors in Acadiana and beyond. The episode will air Monday at 2 pm.
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test
A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
Comments / 0