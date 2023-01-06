ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Scarlet Nation

Duke begins pivotal stretch with Jeremy Roach sidelined

Duke’s next three games are against the teams atop the ACC’s standings and the Blue Devils will forge into this stretch with a question mark attached to their point guard and lone captain. Jeremy Roach sat out Saturday’s game at Boston College because of a reaggravation of the...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Bullock Transferring to UC

Cincinnati made another pickup from the NCAA Transfer portal Tuesday morning, on the offensive line. Guard Corey Bullock announced via social media that he intends to transfer from North Carolina Central to the Bearcats. He spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, where he played at both guard and tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Scarlet Nation

Berkhalter Headed Home to Bearcats

One Queen City product announced Tuesday he's headed home. North Carolina A&T wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter will transfer to Cincinnati. Originally from Princeton High School (OH), he spent the previous two seasons with the Aggies. Berkhalter, a 6 feet, 4 inch and 185-pound wide receiver, played in 11 games and...
GREENSBORO, NC
Scarlet Nation

Capel on Scheyer, Santos and more

Jeff Capel talked about his connection with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and more topics during the ACC coaches teleconference on Monday. Here's the full rundown of what he said. Could you give us some insight on your relationship with Jon (Scheyer) as coaches who won a championship together and...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Monday Night Live: Notre Dame forges ahead in the transfer portal

Eric Hansen and Tyler James reviewed Notre Dame's recent transfer portal additions, discussed what Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman means for the Irish and identified what other needs the Irish should address on Monday Night Live. Thumbnail photo credit: Jim Dedmon-USA Today Sports.
NOTRE DAME, IN

