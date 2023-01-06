Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
WXIA 11 Alive
'We hunted tonight' | Here's what Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett said after Georgia's national title
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the team sealed their second straight national title on Monday night that he had something of a theme for the season, a message to steer away from the classic championship-defense-challenge of feeling like everyone's coming after you with their best shot.
WXIA 11 Alive
What's the biggest blowout in CFP National Championship game history?
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has been the Cinderella story of the 2022-2023 college football season. But it seems the clock struck midnight before the Horned Frogs' College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia on Monday. By the time the clock mercifully ran out on the game, Stetson...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship
DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half. Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how much Kirby Smart's bonus will be with Georgia winning the National Championship
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has once again led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game - and, already handsomely rewarded for his success helming the Dawgs, he stands to earn a bit more cash after they beat TCU on Monday night. Now that Kirby...
WXIA 11 Alive
After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue
ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many QBs have won back-to-back national championships | Stetson Bennett joins rare list
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett is a back-to-back college football national champion. How does that sound, Georgia fans?. In fact, with the 65-7 blowout win over TCU, Bennett just became the fourth quarterback in college football's modern era history to win titles in consecutive seasons. He is the first to do so in the College Football Playoff era.
WXIA 11 Alive
Re-watch 11Alive coverage: Georgia clinches second-straight Championship
On Monday, the Bulldogs walked away with a decisive 65-7 victory over TCU. It was their second-straight Championship win, after an undefeated season.
WXIA 11 Alive
A look inside SoFi Stadium as TCU-Georgia prepare to kickoff CFP National Championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia are set to kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. for the 2023 CFP National Championship at 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m EST. It's the fifth time these teams have met in school history, and this time, the coveted national championship trophy is on the line.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's where you can by UGA national championship gear
ATLANTA — With the Bulldogs dominating TCU en route to their second straight national championship, many fans are now wondering where they can go pick up their 2023 UGA title gear. Well, luckily, we have an answer of where you can find it. Here are a few stores that...
WXIA 11 Alive
Former Dawgs from Central Georgia send well wishes to team ahead of national title game
MACON, Ga. — Georgia plays TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The Bulldogs are hoping to become the first team in the playoff era to repeat as national champions. Central Georgia has seen its share of Dawgs over the years from schools like Houston...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's a look inside SoFi stadium ahead of the Georgia-TCU game
ATLANTA — We're moments away from kickoff in the highly-anticipated match up between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs for all the marbles in the 2023 National Championship. 11Alive Sports' Reggie Chatman caught the final moments before the game, ahead of the Dawgs and the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the National Championship
ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on TCU on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Nolan Smith, who was one of the honorary team captains for the coin...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's which former Dawgs are at CFP title game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Former Bulldog greats are piling into SoFi Stadium as they hope to see UGA accomplish the rare feat of winning back-to-back national championships. 11Alive's Maria Martin was able to capture some of these University of Georgia legends prior to the game. Here's a few of those photos showcasing who is at the game:
WXIA 11 Alive
Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well. Gov. Kemp and his...
WXIA 11 Alive
Who is singing the national anthem in the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship?
ATLANTA — It took 40 years for the Georgia Bulldogs to take home the 2022 trophy in last year's nail-biting National Championship. Now, fans are getting ready to be at the edge of their seats as the team attempts to pull a back-to-back win Monday night. The Dawgs will...
WXIA 11 Alive
UGA fans speak out after controversial decision to ban tailgating at CFP title game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In the South, tailgating and football may go hand-in-hand but football fans are learning that will not be the case for Monday night's National Championship in Los Angeles -- and some Dawgs fans already out there aren't happy about that decision. Whether they're in Athens or...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Bulldogs championship parade set for Saturday in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious...
WXIA 11 Alive
President Biden, Gov. Kemp and more react to Dawgs National Championship victory
ATLANTA — How bout them Dawgs? It was a display of utter dominance on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game by Georgia, one that made the rest of the country - right on up to the president - take notice and tip their caps. "Glory,...
