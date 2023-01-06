ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

What's the biggest blowout in CFP National Championship game history?

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has been the Cinderella story of the 2022-2023 college football season. But it seems the clock struck midnight before the Horned Frogs' College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia on Monday. By the time the clock mercifully ran out on the game, Stetson...
FORT WORTH, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue

ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's how many QBs have won back-to-back national championships | Stetson Bennett joins rare list

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett is a back-to-back college football national champion. How does that sound, Georgia fans?. In fact, with the 65-7 blowout win over TCU, Bennett just became the fourth quarterback in college football's modern era history to win titles in consecutive seasons. He is the first to do so in the College Football Playoff era.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's where you can by UGA national championship gear

ATLANTA — With the Bulldogs dominating TCU en route to their second straight national championship, many fans are now wondering where they can go pick up their 2023 UGA title gear. Well, luckily, we have an answer of where you can find it. Here are a few stores that...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's a look inside SoFi stadium ahead of the Georgia-TCU game

ATLANTA — We're moments away from kickoff in the highly-anticipated match up between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs for all the marbles in the 2023 National Championship. 11Alive Sports' Reggie Chatman caught the final moments before the game, ahead of the Dawgs and the...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the National Championship

ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on TCU on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Nolan Smith, who was one of the honorary team captains for the coin...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's which former Dawgs are at CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Former Bulldog greats are piling into SoFi Stadium as they hope to see UGA accomplish the rare feat of winning back-to-back national championships. 11Alive's Maria Martin was able to capture some of these University of Georgia legends prior to the game. Here's a few of those photos showcasing who is at the game:
INGLEWOOD, CA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Bulldogs championship parade set for Saturday in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious...
ATHENS, GA

