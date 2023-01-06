ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Knicks Star Holds An Embarrassing NBA Distinction

The New York Knicks suffered a painful loss on Monday night, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a close 111-107 defeat. This loss was tough not just because the Knicks had been on a four-game winning streak and not only because Jalen Brunson was having a career night. It was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Timberwolves Trade Suitor To Watch For Jazz’s Mike Conley?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not found the kind of success that they were expecting this NBA season. After making the playoffs last season, they made a huge splash by acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in the off-season to shore up their interior. The Timberwolves paid a premium price and are now performing at a lower level than they were last season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Thomas Bryant Records Dominant Statline That No Lakers Player Has Done Since Shaquille O’Neal

The vibes are certainly very solid for the Los Angeles Lakers, and a large reason for that has been the resurgence of Thomas Bryant. Bryant’s 2022-23 season got off to a rocky start due to a thumb injury that kept him out, but after spending the first couple of months getting back into game shape and assuming a larger role when Anthony Davis went down, he has become an absolute monster for the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"

Perhaps no NBA fan was surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrific 2-10 start this season. Despite the big names on their roster, it was clear that the team was lacking three-point shooting as well as good size outside of Anthony Davis. Both problems have very much haunted them, but things are now looking up for the Los Angeles franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Others Purchase First of Five Farms

Top athletes across North America’s “big four” sports are trying something new: farming. Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Kevin Gausman, Anders Lee, and around 20 other athletes are purchasing a farm in Iowa for roughly $5 million. The group is purchasing the 104-acre, corn- and soy-focused farm through...
IOWA STATE

