Boston, MA

markerzone.com

BRUINS FANS ERUPT W/ HILARIOUS CHANT IN ANAHEIM DURING SUNDAY'S ROUT

Boston sports fans are a special breed, this is hardly news. Bruins' fans took over Anaheim's Honda Center on Sunday night when the B's destroyed the Ducks by a final score of 7-1. Before the final buzzer let out, though, the visiting crowd erupted in a. Yankees Suck. chant despite...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll On; Kane, Toews Trade Talk

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins went ‘California Dreamin’ and came home with six more points. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins swept the California Triangle with 7-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

David Pastrnak nets hat trick as Bruins blast Ducks

David Pastrnak registered his 13th career hat trick as part of a four-point performance as the Boston Bruins rolled past the host Anaheim Ducks 7-1 on Sunday night. Pastrnak scored three goals and added an assist to pace the Bruins, who improved to 11-0-3 over their last 14 games after sweeping a three-game California road trip.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Bruins Making History; Under The Radar Trade Targets

The increasing NHL trade chatter has more names popping up on the NHL trade market. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. The Boston Bruins are re-writing their own and league history books this season. With the hottest goal scorer in the NHL, in David Pastrnak, and currently the best goalie, in Linus Ullmark, can the Bruins surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens record points mark of 134?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild

Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors

The trade availability of Tim Hardaway Jr. is now an NBA open secret, with the Miami Heat the latest team to be linked to the Dallas Mavericks veteran shooting guard. What factors are in play with this rumor, and others moving forward? As we are officially one month away from the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, with rumors are starting to heat up. ... Five Factors ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Montgomery Believes Marchand’s ‘Training Camp’ Is Over

Make no mistake, Brad Marchand is back, and like his Boston Bruins teammates, appears to be a man on a mission. After offseason surgery for both of his hips, Brad Marchand missed the first eight games of the 2022-23 regular season. He came back earlier than expected but even Marchand admitted throughout November and December, that his game wasn’t quite where it needed to be. Well, if his play since the Holiday break ended is any indication, Marchand’s game is back and he is producing like the winger who has dominated statistically for much of the last decade.
BOSTON, MA

