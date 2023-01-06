Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BRUINS FANS ERUPT W/ HILARIOUS CHANT IN ANAHEIM DURING SUNDAY'S ROUT
Boston sports fans are a special breed, this is hardly news. Bruins' fans took over Anaheim's Honda Center on Sunday night when the B's destroyed the Ducks by a final score of 7-1. Before the final buzzer let out, though, the visiting crowd erupted in a. Yankees Suck. chant despite...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll On; Kane, Toews Trade Talk
David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins went ‘California Dreamin’ and came home with six more points. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins swept the California Triangle with 7-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks.
Yardbarker
David Pastrnak nets hat trick as Bruins blast Ducks
David Pastrnak registered his 13th career hat trick as part of a four-point performance as the Boston Bruins rolled past the host Anaheim Ducks 7-1 on Sunday night. Pastrnak scored three goals and added an assist to pace the Bruins, who improved to 11-0-3 over their last 14 games after sweeping a three-game California road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Looking To Add Another Star Before Trade Deadline
After a nightmarish start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have become one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Considering all the fuss Kevin Durant caused over the summer, experts and fans boldly rightfully the Nets out before they even played a single game this season. But over the...
Intriguing Former All-Star Would Be Solid Option To Improve Red Sox Rotation Flexibility
Boston's starting rotation has plenty of question marks heading into 2023
Yardbarker
Eight players reportedly linked to Lakers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the more interesting 2022-23 campaigns of any team in the NBA. After starting the season off 2-10 and looking doomed to miss the playoffs again, L.A. has since gone 17-11 for a 19-21 mark through 40 games. With five straight victories under...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Making History; Under The Radar Trade Targets
The increasing NHL trade chatter has more names popping up on the NHL trade market. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. The Boston Bruins are re-writing their own and league history books this season. With the hottest goal scorer in the NHL, in David Pastrnak, and currently the best goalie, in Linus Ullmark, can the Bruins surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens record points mark of 134?
Yardbarker
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Yardbarker
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
The trade availability of Tim Hardaway Jr. is now an NBA open secret, with the Miami Heat the latest team to be linked to the Dallas Mavericks veteran shooting guard. What factors are in play with this rumor, and others moving forward? As we are officially one month away from the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, with rumors are starting to heat up. ... Five Factors ...
Yardbarker
Montgomery Believes Marchand’s ‘Training Camp’ Is Over
Make no mistake, Brad Marchand is back, and like his Boston Bruins teammates, appears to be a man on a mission. After offseason surgery for both of his hips, Brad Marchand missed the first eight games of the 2022-23 regular season. He came back earlier than expected but even Marchand admitted throughout November and December, that his game wasn’t quite where it needed to be. Well, if his play since the Holiday break ended is any indication, Marchand’s game is back and he is producing like the winger who has dominated statistically for much of the last decade.
