Make no mistake, Brad Marchand is back, and like his Boston Bruins teammates, appears to be a man on a mission. After offseason surgery for both of his hips, Brad Marchand missed the first eight games of the 2022-23 regular season. He came back earlier than expected but even Marchand admitted throughout November and December, that his game wasn’t quite where it needed to be. Well, if his play since the Holiday break ended is any indication, Marchand’s game is back and he is producing like the winger who has dominated statistically for much of the last decade.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO