Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Key Things to Do In Boston, MAThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll On; Kane, Toews Trade Talk
David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins went ‘California Dreamin’ and came home with six more points. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins swept the California Triangle with 7-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
FOX Sports
Bruins visit the Ducks after Pastrnak's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -280, Ducks +227; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-2 win over the...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Admits Who Swayed Him in His Decision to Sign with Sox
The former Dodgers teammates are excited to play alongside each other once again.
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?
The Boston Red Sox have a rotation filled with oft-injured veterans and inexperienced young guns. A newly-available ace could solidify the group.
Injury Update Given On Marcus Smart Following Celtics-Spurs Game On Saturday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart left Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs early due to a left knee/lower leg injury.
NBC Sports
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma
Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
Marcus Smart suffers potentially serious injury in Celtics’ win vs. Spurs
The Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday to win their second straight game, but the victory may have come at a cost. Marcus Smart sustained an injury in the game and wasn’t able to return. Smart suffered a knee contusion early in the third quarter of...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Pastrnak, Merkley & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a prominent NHL insider said that the Bruins “could be the ideal landing spot” for Vancouver Canucks star Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak ‘s agent denied the report that the Bruins and superstar winger are finalizing an eight-year, $88 million extension. In other news, San Jose Sharks prospect Ryan Merkley has requested a trade, and he could be an intriguing target for Boston to consider.
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Finish 2023 WJC With Mixed Results
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) is in the books with Canada winning the Gold Medal with a 3-2 overtime win over Czechia on Jan. 5. In the case of the Boston Bruins, they had two of their prospects participate in the tournament and the results were mixed, to say the least.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Find Ways To Win; NHL Trade Targets
The Boston Bruins just keep finding ways to win. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. The 2022-23 Boston Bruins just find ways to win and that’s because they’re arguably the deepest team in the NHL. One night their stars show up and the next, it’s their grinders. On Saturday night in San Jose, it was a star player in David Pastrnak.
Yardbarker
David Pastrnak nets hat trick as Bruins blast Ducks
David Pastrnak registered his 13th career hat trick as part of a four-point performance as the Boston Bruins rolled past the host Anaheim Ducks 7-1 on Sunday night. Pastrnak scored three goals and added an assist to pace the Bruins, who improved to 11-0-3 over their last 14 games after sweeping a three-game California road trip.
Yardbarker
David Pastrnak’s 2 tallies power Bruins past Sharks
David Pastrnak scored twice, and Brad Marchand collected a goal and two assists to lead the league-leading Boston Bruins to a 4-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Craig Smith also scored, while Charlie McAvoy and Patrice Bergeron each collected two assists for the Bruins, who are...
Yardbarker
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Yardbarker
Alex Stalock's first shutout of season lifts Blackhawks over Coyotes
Jake McCabe scored midway through the second period and Tyler Johnson added an empty-netter to back a 22-save shutout from Alex Stalock as the host Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night. Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak while prevailing on home ice for the first time...
Yardbarker
Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be away from the team for the next two days for a personal matter, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Russo's game recap following Minnesota's 6-5 overtime loss in Buffalo Saturday night strikes a somber tone, saying Fleury has been "dealing with a difficult situation away from the ice" that will lead to him flying home to Montreal Sunday morning before rejoining the Wild in New York City on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
Rangers Reunion: Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez Together Again
Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez were teammates with the Boston Red Sox for two seasons. By signing Nathan Eovaldi, the Texas Rangers have not only added another starting pitcher, but they’ve reunited former teammates. Eovaldi spent five seasons with the Boston Red Sox, from 2018-22, and during that time...
Comments / 0