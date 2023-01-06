ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated Swim

8 Striking Photos of Sloane Stephens in Aruba

By Cara O’Bleness
Sports Illustrated Swim
Sports Illustrated Swim
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faKDc_0k6FMw3J00

The pro tennis player posed for photographer James Macari in 2018.

Sloane Stephens took a break from the WTA circuit when she traveled to Aruba in 2018 to work with SI Swimsuit photographer James Macari.

The athlete turned pro in 2009 and won the junior French, Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles titles the very next year. Stephens won her first Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open in ‘17, which put her on the radar of a certain editor.

“After the U.S. Open, I went into the Sports Illustrated offices and I got to meet MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief], and they were like, ‘You’re going to be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,’ and I was like, ‘You are joking me,’” Stephens recalled . “This is not the most comfortable thing for me, to be in a swimsuit... it took a little push, but once I got past that barrier, I’m on a whole other level.”

Last Februrary she won her seventh career title at the Abierto Zapopan, her first final and first championship since 2018 after having battled with injuries. Off the court, Stephens runs the Sloane Stephens Foundation , an organization she founded in 2013 that helps fight poverty and health inequity with tennis and other educational opportunities. She is married to pro soccer player Jozy Altidore.

“Once you get comfortable and feel so good about yourself, there’s no stopping you,” she added.

Below are eight of our favorite images from Stephens’s photo shoot in Aruba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pl7xI_0k6FMw3J00

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rlIm_0k6FMw3J00

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmQem_0k6FMw3J00

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugJmC_0k6FMw3J00

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrkuP_0k6FMw3J00

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpLxd_0k6FMw3J00

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ikuif_0k6FMw3J00

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tks3P_0k6FMw3J00

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Former champion Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Two-times champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organisers of the year's first Grand Slam which begins on Jan. 16 said on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport's brightest stars.
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Hobart International WTA Draw including Bouzkova, Mertens and Stephens

The 2023 Hobart International will run from January 9th till January 13th and it's the first time it's being held since 2020 when Elena Rybakina won the trophy. The event was not held for two years due to the pandemic but it returns this year with an interesting event that will feature Marie Bouzkova as the top seed. Rybakina won the last event but she won't be back this year to defend her trophy. Bouzkova, as the top seed starts off her campaign with a match against Cristian.
The Associated Press

Kvitova beats Rybakina as Wimbledon champs clash in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Petra Kvitova issued a reminder of her ability ahead of the Australian Open when she beat Elena Rybakina on Monday in a clash of Wimbledon champions at the Adelaide International. The 32-year-old Kvitova, who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, relied...
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Collins beats Pliskova to reach last 16

American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, defeated Czech qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Pliskova, a former world No 1, is currently ranked No 31 in the world and had to...
tennismajors.com

Naomi Osaka latest player out of Australian Open

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will not be competing in this year’s edition of the tournament. A statement from the Slam’s official Twitter account said that she had “withdrawn”, giving no further detail. There has been speculation about whether the 25-year-old will continue as a...
Sports Illustrated Swim

Sports Illustrated Swim

New York, NY
476
Followers
138
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

SI Swim is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, and travel. Stay up to date on all the latest happenings from the diverse group of talent featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well as partner news and exclusive annual issue related announcements.

 https://swimsuit.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy