KTVU FOX 2
Road's collapse cuts off some Corralitos residents from rest of county
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - In the small community of Corralitos, Redwood Road goes from a way out, to a dead-end in the 100 block. A 20-foot-by-20-foot section of the street collapsed when the supporting soil was weakened by the most recent storm. Upwards of nine homeowners in this isolated section of unincorporated Santa Cruz County are cut off -- Unable to use vehicles to travel the miles-long serpentine path back into town.
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
Gilroy Dispatch
Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm. The areas include:. -South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101. -South of Pacheco Pass (Highway...
Widespread flooding leads to swift water rescues, road closures across Bay Area after powerful storm
The headaches caused by the storms seen in the last week continue to threaten the Bay Area on Monday, as widespread flooding is leading to water rescues, road closures and more.
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
KTVU FOX 2
Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
svvoice.com
Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
Hwy 101 reopens in Gilroy after closure
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Both directions of US-101 have fully reopened in Gilroy, according to a tweet by Caltrans. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours due to flood waters covering all lanes. The National Weather Service wrote at 2:38 p.m., “Highway 101 has turned into a moving river. Do not drive […]
Santa Cruz up to $30 million in damages - 'for roads alone'
This story will be updated every three hours with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Santa Cruz County is fighting to keep the lights on and stay dry. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more storms are on the way — potentially including a tornado or waterspout. Stay informed on conditions in your area,...
Morgan Hill Times
More flood warnings issued for Uvas, Pacheco Pass watersheds
The Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management has issued another flood warning for the watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin. The warning was announced Sunday night and remained in effect the morning of Jan. 9, as another storm hovered over the region and continued to drench an already soaked landscape.
Monterey County issues evacuation orders for Carmel River area, Salinas neighborhood
MONTEREY COUNTY – An evacuation order has been issued for the Carmel River area and an area just north of Salinas in Monterey County Monday, according to county emergency officials.People living in low-lying areas of the Carmel River must evacuate immediately and stay away until further notice because of the pending winter storm, according to an advisory sent at 10:45 a.m by the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.Evacuation map: Monterey County | Search your addressMonterey County emergency information Further north, residents living near Santa Rita Creek were also ordered to evacuate immediately due to the creek flooding, according to the county's Office...
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Where we stand: Fast-coming storm prompts fears of major flooding in Santa Cruz County
"We need people to understand that this is a very serious event, and it may be the kind of flooding that we haven't seen here in the last generation," County Supervisor Zach Friend said Sunday. While the coastal areas shouldn't see more flooding, officials watch closely as the Pajaro and San Lorenzo rivers move to flood stage — and mudslides remain a constant concern. UCSC has cancelled in-person classes Monday. By Tuesday, forecasters call for 3-8 more inches of rain in the county, with winds to rage as high as 45-55 mph.
Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield. “Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote. Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway […]
KTVU FOX 2
Rising creeks in Santa Clara County
Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
NBC Bay Area
Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023
Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
VIDEO: San Bruno home crushed by massive fallen pine tree
The battered house has been yellow-tagged by the city, but the residents are able to come home as the rest of the house is reportedly safe for occupancy. They are staying with friends in the meantime.
