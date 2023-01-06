Read full article on original website
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarshipsThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?
On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentors
SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino County Children’s Network and Mentoring Task Force are recruiting mentors during National Mentoring Month in January. Every year, National Mentoring Partnership (MENTOR) hosts events throughout the month to raise awareness of how “one mentor can change a young person’s life.”
Black Former LA Care Worker Ties Resignation to Disparate Treatment
A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss.
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two-Mile Procession Planned Ahead of Funeral for Fallen Deputy Friday
(CNS) – A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned Friday ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate, lining the route to pay final respects. According to sheriff’s officials, the procession...
onscene.tv
Structure Fire Sends One To Hospital | Fontana
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 9:18 PM LOCATION: 14337 Green Vista CITY: Fontana DETAILS: On January 7th, 2023, at about 9:18 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported residential structure fire at 14337 Green Vista in Fontana. The first arriving engine located a fully involved garage with an extension into the home and exposure to the neighboring home. The blaze was under control in about 20-30 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor burns to their arms. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
vvng.com
5 Injured in Apple Valley Crash Sunday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Five people were injured in a crash in Apple Valley Sunday night. The three-vehicle crash happened on January 8th, at 5:56 p.m., in the 19400 block of Tomahawk Road, between Pamlico and Choco Roads, and involved three vehicles; a silver 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, an older model white Toyota Tacoma, and a dark colored 2000 Ford F250.
z1077fm.com
Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve seeking volunteers, orientation on 1/14
Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve will conduct new volunteer orientation on Saturday, January 14 from 1pm – 3 pm. The organization is recruiting volunteer candidates for Trails and Maintenance, Education Docents, Bird Walk Leaders, Native Plant and Pollinator Gardens, and Kiosk and Visitor Experience Ambassadors. New volunteer orientation...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests
January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Homeowner Says Contractor Took Money and Did Not Do the Work
Rosa Crespin wanted window shutters for her new home. She said she got a good price through Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings – $1,750 for shutters on six windows. But Crespin said the company offered her the deal only if she paid full price up front. “I thought it was...
Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a shooting out of Thousand Palms, which left one man hurt with a gunshot wound Friday morning. Deputies from the Palm Desert station received a report from Indio Police officers that a shooting may have occurred off Varner road near Washington. Indio police officers apparently were out with a The post Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
Dog Thrown Over Fence Has A New Home And A New Name
An 8-year-old pit bull mix thrown over a barbed wire fence last month in Riverside county has a new home and a new name.
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of an Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Palm Desert station responded to a report of a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday in the 73300 block of Country Club Drive in Palm Desert. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
