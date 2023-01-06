Read full article on original website
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
Nashville Predators broadcaster Pete Weber expects to return after brain surgery
Nashville Predators broadcaster Pete Weber is having brain surgery and says he expects to return quickly to the team's radio broadcasts.
Tyler Bertuzzi to return for Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings are on a three-game losing skid and now find themselves sliding further and further down the Atlantic Division standings. Tied with the Ottawa Senators, they’re just four points ahead of the bottom-dwelling Montreal Canadiens. Perhaps the return of a key forward will spark a turnaround.
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 09.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Nikolaev has been recalled by the Calgary Wranglers. Domi scores OT winner as Flames settle for a single point. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. 3:32 AM. CHICAGO -...
Capitals Launch Little Free Library at MedStar Capitals Iceplex
Library launch features hockey titles and favorite Capitals player books. Arlington, Va. - The Washington Capitals announced today the launch of a Little Free Library book-sharing box in the lobby at MedStar Capitals Iceplex (MCI) in Arlington, Va. The Capitals-themed book-sharing box launches today with various hockey titles as well as books identified by select Capitals players as a recent read or favorite book. It also includes titles written by Capitals alumni. Part of the organization's Caps in School program, the library includes books for all age ranges.
IceCaps Reflect On Early Days of Hockey In Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC. - Before the NHL made its way to North Carolina in 1997, the Raleigh IceCaps were the first professional team in the area. Arriving in 1991, the franchise played in the then-named East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) for seven seasons, giving the city its first real taste of the sport, and helping pave the way for the eventual arrival of the Hurricanes.
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
Flyers Now Accepting Applications for the Flyers Hometown Assist Award
Program awards a half-million dollars in free advertising assets to five local small businesses and provides ten other local businesses with a free hospitality suite for a Flyers game this season. 6:35 PM. PHILADELPHIA (January 9, 2023) - The Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo announced today that applications are now...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings
LOS ANGELES, CA - The Edmonton Oilers open a four-game Pacific Division road trip tonight at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Kings. Forward Ryan McLeod took line rushes at left wing with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins centred Warren Foegele and Mattias Janmark on the third line in a direct swap with McLeod from Saturday's 3-2 OT loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Schedule Announced for 'Ducks Day' at Disney California Adventure Park
Ducks players to spend the day at the theme park and participate in meet-and-greet opportunities at the Hollywood Backlot Stage. The Ducks have teamed up with Disneyland Resort once again to bring back Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park by taking part in special hockey activities, photo opportunities, limited edition themed merchandise and fun themed experiences. Beginning at 8 a.m., fans will have an opportunity to test their hockey skills with special themed activities and take part in interactive photo opportunities at the Fan Zone located at the Hyperion Theater courtyard. Ducks fan-favorites DJ JoJo and DJ Schmitty, Power Players, Street Team members and mascot Wild Wing will be on site for the festivities throughout the day.
SAY WHAT - 'JUST COULDN'T BUY ONE'
What was talked about following an OT loss to the Blackhawks. "For the most part, we controlled possession and controlled the shot statistic, and got volume and got quality shots, but like I said, goaltender stood on his head and made some saves and they cashed in on some key opportunities."
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Metropolitan Division debated
Burns, Sorokin, Zibanejad among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added to the rosters for each division for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs
Facing a tough test in their quest for five straight wins, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7) will host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
Golden Knights Dominated by Kings, 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (23-14-6), 5-1, in their first loss of the new year Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Kings 17 minutes into the first. In the middle frame, Matt Roy extended Los Angeles' lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal. Fiala then potted his second of the night with four minutes left in the period to make it 3-0 Kings. Five minutes into the final period, Viktor Arvidsson brought the Kings' lead to 4-0. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault ended Los Angeles' shutout bid to get Vegas on the board. Fiala scored an empty net goal for the hat trick, securing the 5-1 victory for the Kings.
The human behind the hype: Jason Robertson
Pouring the foundation to the development of any relationship requires time, energy, commitment, and attention. So, whether it's your blood family, hockey family or both, we need those components. For this reason it was of reasonable concern missing training camp due to contract negotiations might interfere with all the newness...
