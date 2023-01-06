Ducks players to spend the day at the theme park and participate in meet-and-greet opportunities at the Hollywood Backlot Stage. The Ducks have teamed up with Disneyland Resort once again to bring back Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park by taking part in special hockey activities, photo opportunities, limited edition themed merchandise and fun themed experiences. Beginning at 8 a.m., fans will have an opportunity to test their hockey skills with special themed activities and take part in interactive photo opportunities at the Fan Zone located at the Hyperion Theater courtyard. Ducks fan-favorites DJ JoJo and DJ Schmitty, Power Players, Street Team members and mascot Wild Wing will be on site for the festivities throughout the day.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO