NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Named to 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend
Bruce Cassidy will serve as the head coach of the Pacific Division during the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend. VEGAS (January 11, 2023) - The National Hockey League announced today, January 11, that Bruce Cassidy will serve as the head coach of the Pacific Division during the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event will include the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday and the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. This is the second time in his coaching career that Cassidy has been named to the NHL All-Star Game (2020), and he will join Logan Thompson as representatives from the Golden Knights.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
76ers Call Up Recent First-Round Pick From G League On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Reichel, Seney Named to AHL All-Star Roster
Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney and IceHogs teammate David Gust were selected to represent Rockford in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. The AHL announced today that Blackhawks prospects Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney, along with Rockford teammate David Gust, have been selected from the IceHogs to participate in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
BLOG: Richardson Notices Progression in Reichel's Game
The young forward recorded his first three points (1G, 2A) in Sunday's 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames. Following practice on Wednesday, Lukas Reichel discussed his path forward and confidence boost after a standout three-point game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. "I think when, first of all, you have...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
Minimum six-week absence for Brendan Gallagher
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that forward Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a lower-body injury. Gallagher, 30, has missed the last three games after facing Nashville on Jan. 3. He has nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 25 games...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in St. Louis. The pair will represent the Wranglers at this year's All-Star Classic in Laval. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 6:04 PM. Flames prospects Matthew Phillips and Dustin Wolf will represent the Calgary Wranglers at...
NHL
Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Third-year defenseman headed to his hometown of Laval, Quebec Feb. 5-6 The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Samuel Bolduc has been selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5-6.
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
