Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
If you've read about the parish with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana, you may have also wondered which parishes lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the parishes in Louisiana with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
iheart.com
Is a Gas Stove Ban Coming to Florida?
(Washington, DC) -- A federal safety agency may ban gas stoves over concerns that link them to childhood asthma. Bloomberg reports the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are worries about dangerous indoor air pollutants they emit. The agency may establish standards for those emissions or ban them altogether. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas didn't take too kindly to the report. He tweeted "come and take it."
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Barbecue cooking is true Southern cuisine, but that doesn't mean any states outside of the region don't know how to do it. In fact, it's probably one of the most enduring Southern culinary styles, and that's not including all the different ways to approach slow-cooked meat. You can find a barbecue restaurant in every state, including far-flung places like Alaska and Hawaii.
texasstandard.org
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month
Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
This Texas County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Texas have the longest life expectancies.
Texas food invention named one of the best appetizers in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world but that isn’t the only famous food with Texas roots. A report from Taste Atlas has made a list of the 50 best appetizers in America, with one Texas treat making the list.
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
iheart.com
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
If you've read about the county with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee, you may have also wondered which counties lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Tennessee with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
Satellite images in Houston area reveal stunning changes to local vegetation caused by arctic freeze
The satellite images by NASA shows just how much the local grasslands have browned as a result of the harsh freeze, which brought near-record lows in the teens across most of Southeast Texas.
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
iheart.com
Fairfield, Iowa Man Killed In I-80 Pileup
(Johnson County, IA) -- An Iowa man was one of two people killed in a 15-car pile-up on I-80 near Iowa City. The I-S-P says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield was killed. Thirty-seven-year-old truck driver Junier Caballero-Venero of Houston, Texas was also killed. Nine semis and six passenger vehicles were involved in the pile-up early Sunday morning. The I-S-P says the crash also left several people injured.
iheart.com
Extra SNAP Benefits Ending In February
Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County judge makes history as youngest elected judge in the State of Texas
A Harris County judge made history Friday during her swearing-in ceremony. At 30 years old, Judge Katherine Thomas is now the youngest district court judge on the bench in the county. “As of today, I’m officially the youngest elected judge in the State of Texas, District Court judge,” said Thomas....
Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!
Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
The Biggest-Ever Buc-ee’s Is Coming… But Not To Texas
It'll be the biggest Buc-ee's ever... for now.
iheart.com
NYS Health Dept. Warns of New COVID-19 Variant Spread
The New York State Department of Health is now sounding the alarm about the spread of newest variant of the coronavirus. That's because the variant now comprises more than half of the coronavirus cases in the state. It's recommended people take steps to protect themselves from getting sick such as...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas may cut ties with huge hospital system
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider for state employees.
Comments / 0