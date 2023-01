KENOSHA, Wis. - The Davenport women's basketball team found themselves in a battle into the fourth quarter at Parkside (7-7, 4-2 GLIAC) on Saturday before the Rangers pulled ahead for an 80-66 victory. DU tralied 60-59 with 7:52 left in the game after a jumper by Scout Nelson. The bad news was that the Rangers outscored the Panthers 20-7 for the rest of the game en route to the conference win. Davenport ended up being outscored 22-9 in the fourth quarter making 3-of-13 from the floor. Parkside shot 7-of-13 from the floor in the final quarter and also made 7-of-10 at the free throw line.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO