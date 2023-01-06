ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect identified in murder of man inside car in central Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

Fresno Police have identified a suspect several months after the murder of a man inside his car in Central Fresno.

On July 22, 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante was at the intersection of Clinton and Maroa Avenues when someone shot at his car multiple times.

Police say they have identified the shooter as 35-year-old Hector Arreola.

Police say Arreola has a warrant out for his arrest for the murder as well as a previous warrant for a violation of his probation.

Arreola is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police department.

