New York City, NY

R. Woods
3d ago

For someone who like filing lawsuits against others, he always want the ones filed against him to be thrown out. I’m glad they are not throwing out his case. He needs to be held accountable for his actions.

Tapps@2534
2d ago

He's up against the wrong one NYAG Latia James don't go after a criminal without having solid proof. She has taken down some of the largest mob families banks corporation ect.

finzbar
3d ago

the tax payers of new York want every single penny of the money u fleeced from them...all 250 million...pay up

Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

Revealed: Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Demanded $60K To Speak At Donald Trump's 'Stop The Steal' Rally

More details about what went down on January 6 are coming to light after transcripts were released in late December. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, demanded $60,000 to speak at former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, where he claimed he won the 2020 election. In the new documents, which were released after the former president was investigated for people storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, the TV host, 53, asked for a certain amount of money to make an appearance at the event. “You will pay us that's the deal so don't even think about it,"...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair

Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter Charges

The 59-year-old would like to see the former President criminally charge with the death of a Capitol Police officer. Donald Trump has been putting a lot of energy towards his 2024 Presidential campaign in recent weeks. Seeing as the Jan. 6 Committee commissioned to analyze the deadly insurrection at the Capitol during his last stint in office has referred him for criminal charges, though, it’s entirely possible we may not see the politician hit the campaign trail next year.
NEW YORK STATE
The Atlantic

Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump

“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
CNN

CNN

