ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

UMKC receives $13 million grant from Kauffman Foundation to boost entrepreneurship programs

By Startland News Staff
missouribusinessalert.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
missouribusinessalert.com

The growing green jobs industry could mean more jobs for Kansas Citians

Before securing a position as a manager at KC Can Compost, a nonprofit dedicated to reshaping Kansas City’s approach to environmental and social causes, Chris Shelar was unhoused off and on for eight years. Now 60, Shelar lived in outdoor spaces and panhandled for change to get by. Eventually,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs

A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. State and county governments...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

The first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is retiring

When Esther George joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1982, the country was in a recession and unemployment had reached a historic high. Over the course of her four-decade career, George has held a variety of positions at the Federal Reserve, including bank examiner, data collections, human resources, and bank supervisor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Public Schools’ director of HR resigning

Sarah Hamlin, director of Human Resources for the Lawrence school district, is resigning effective immediately, according to a news release from the district. Hamlin has accepted a similar job with the Kansas City, Kansas public schools, according to the release. “I am so thankful for the years that I have...
LAWRENCE, KS
gladstonedispatch.com

Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members

A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
MISSOURI STATE
fox4kc.com

Kansas City’s Union Station transforms from holidays to Chiefs Fan Zone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a changing of seasons in Kansas City, but this season has nothing to do with the weather. Union Station is busy taking down its extensive Holiday Reflections decorations throughout the building. The people in charge of the event say Union Station’s holiday decorations would fill two football fields.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy