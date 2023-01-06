UMKC receives $13 million grant from Kauffman Foundation to boost entrepreneurship programs

Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Kansas City Current's has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, MO
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
missouribusinessalert.com
The growing green jobs industry could mean more jobs for Kansas Citians
Before securing a position as a manager at KC Can Compost, a nonprofit dedicated to reshaping Kansas City’s approach to environmental and social causes, Chris Shelar was unhoused off and on for eight years. Now 60, Shelar lived in outdoor spaces and panhandled for change to get by. Eventually,...
KCTV 5
Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs
A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. State and county governments...
Kansas City Aviation Department hosting 1st of 4 job fairs Monday
The Kansas City Aviation Department is hosting a job fair Monday. It is one of four jobs the department will be hosting in the leadup to the new terminal opening in March.
kcur.org
The first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is retiring
When Esther George joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1982, the country was in a recession and unemployment had reached a historic high. Over the course of her four-decade career, George has held a variety of positions at the Federal Reserve, including bank examiner, data collections, human resources, and bank supervisor.
KCMO LGBTQ Commission urges Jackson County legislature to ban conversion therapy
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the Jackson County government on Monday, urging the legislature to be the first county in Missouri to ban conversion therapy.
KCI Airport notifies volunteers chosen to test new terminal
Kansas City International Airport is emailing volunteers chosen to help test the new terminal on February 14, before opening to the public.
Why hasn’t Truman Sports Complex seen redevelopment? KC builders tried
Some have asked why the Kansas City Royals' presence at Truman Sports Complex, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, hasn't spurred redevelopment.
kcur.org
Kansas City charter school ordered to pay nearly $1 million to student molested by teacher
A Kansas City charter school will have to pay nearly $1 million to a former student who alleges she was sexually harassed by a middle school teacher when she was 11 years old. The former student at Hogan Preparatory Academy said she was singled out and then molested by former teacher Douglas Bliss.
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
Historic Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be part of tax sale
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Public Schools’ director of HR resigning
Sarah Hamlin, director of Human Resources for the Lawrence school district, is resigning effective immediately, according to a news release from the district. Hamlin has accepted a similar job with the Kansas City, Kansas public schools, according to the release. “I am so thankful for the years that I have...
KCTV 5
$160M green-space plan above I-670 gets another $30M, still several years away
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of state dollars are being used toward a new look above I-670 in downtown Kansas City, but it will be several years and many millions of dollars before the green-space project is complete. Millions more from the feds, state, and public-private entities are still...
KCK assistant principal juggles administrative position, officiating D1 football
The College Football championship between TCU and Georgia is here, and while all eyes will be on the players tonight, one KCK School administrator says his focus will be on the officiating crew.
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
With egg prices up, Kansas City-area farmers flush with business
Egg prices are more expensive than ever, and sometimes they aren't even on the shelves, sending some customers scrambling to local farms.
Rising egg prices driving small Kansas City area business to social media
There have been roughly a dozen confirmed Avian flu cases on each side of the state line with the most recent confirmations coming in both states last week.
Kansas City human trafficking victim shares story of survival, new beginnings
Human trafficking is an issue that has impacted many worldwide, including here in the Kansas City area.
gladstonedispatch.com
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
What past Kansas City area lottery jackpot winners have done with money
The total jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion. The winner could take advice from past local winners on how to spend the money.
fox4kc.com
Kansas City’s Union Station transforms from holidays to Chiefs Fan Zone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a changing of seasons in Kansas City, but this season has nothing to do with the weather. Union Station is busy taking down its extensive Holiday Reflections decorations throughout the building. The people in charge of the event say Union Station’s holiday decorations would fill two football fields.
