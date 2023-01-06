Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
HIGHER UTILITY BILLS: A few ways to find assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you need help paying your utility bills, contact one of these organizations. “Heat Share” program by the Salvation Army - assists with heating and cooling bills and, when funds permit, emergency repairs to furnaces, air conditioners, and water heaters. Contact your local Salvation Army location for assistance.
Kait 8
$300,000 total funds for Missouri non-profits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) - This cold season has swimming and water activities on everyone’s mind as we count the days til summer, but one state is taking it a step further to prepare for the warm weather. On Friday, Jan. 6 the State of Missouri announced a new...
showmeprogress.com
A lifelong commitment to public service
Most people know how proud I am of my hometown. On my worst days in Iraq I used to close my eyes and imagine myself driving around Boone County to visit all my favorite places. Shakespeare’s Pizza, all the soccer fields, the campsites, Murry’s, 9th Street and on and on.
KFVS12
Missouri bills aim to make school meals free
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a push to make school lunches free for Missouri students. If signed into law, both House Bill 172 and Senate Bill 321 would make sure no student goes hungry. Those at one local district said the measures are a good idea. Palmyra superintendent Jason Harper...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI ANNOUNCES GRANT PROGRAM TO PROVIDE WATER SAFETY LESSONS TO UNDERSERVED POPULATIONS
The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of a total of $300,000 in grant funding to assist Missouri community-based nonprofit organizations to provide water safety and swimming lessons to under served populations. Eligible grant expenses include personnel costs, including benefits and overtime; training- and travel-related expenses; equipment; and...
KYTV
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail. Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it. “We’re starting to get a...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Fitzpatrick sworn in as state auditor; state calls for federal broadband feedback
Republican Scott Fitzpatrick was sworn in as state auditor Monday. The former state treasurer indicated that he will focus his term on auditing federal pandemic funding and investigating how local school districts spend money. Meanwhile, the federal government is poised to dole out new funding for broadband expansion, and Missourians have until Friday to review federal maps that determine how much money each area receives. And, after rent increased as much as 17% in 2022, people in Missouri's rental market expect more stability in 2023. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Tuesday business news.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Missouri must expand its economy by giving our neighbors a second chance
There’s a simple reform that can make our communities safer, eliminate unnecessary government bureaucracy, and put Missourians back to work across the state. In states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Utah, relief is available to everyone in the state automatically, but herein Missouri the process is a tangled, bureaucratic mess.
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers have ideas on what to do with budget surplus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There is roughly $6 billion that lawmakers have to work with when it comes to the Missouri budget. There are several ideas on the table from another tax cut, to teacher pay, to childcare to healthcare. One thing newly elected Speaker of the House Dean...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missourians on Medicaid should make sure state has their address if they want to keep insurance
About 1.4 million Missourians rely on Medicaid for their family’s health insurance, known in the state as MO HealthNet. They are all at risk of losing their coverage because federal law requires them to reenroll this year. The best way to prevent getting kicked off? Make sure the state has your current address.
missouribusinessalert.com
Scott Fitzpatrick says COVID relief, school spending will be focus as Missouri auditor
Newly inaugurated State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said Monday that auditing federal COVID-19 relief funds and how local school districts spend money will be his top priorities during the coming four years. Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Shell Knob in southwest Missouri, was sworn in at noon Monday to replace Nicole Galloway,...
New Study Shows Why People Move to Missouri & Why They Leave
Many would like to explain people moving to or leaving a state in simple terms. The truth is much more complicated and that's the case for a new study that shows why people move to Missouri and why others leave. United Van Lines just shared their 46th annual national movers...
mycouriertribune.com
Deadline to request broadband access Jan. 13
If your residence in Missouri doesn’t have access to broadband internet, you have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. The Federal Communications Commission is currently trying to determine what areas and who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are.
Mobile simulation lab trains first responders following closures of Missouri rural hospitals
Within the last eight years, 15 hospitals have closed in Missouri, most of them in rural areas.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEANS YIELD CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) Yield Contest is a near decade old battle of the brands recognizing the state’s soybean producers and their successful crop – many reaching triple digits. Each year, growers from across Missouri submit their best numbers for the annual competition to showcase the power of the soybean industry. Several growers from the KMMO listening area were recognized.
muddyrivernews.com
Four tips on selling your timber
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — There are important steps to take when considering selling timber, says University of Missouri Extension forester Hank Stelzer. In addition to providing additional revenue, harvesting timber can improve the health and vigor of woods and wildlife. Most landowners don’t know the value of their woodlands, Stelzer...
Comments / 0