Republican Scott Fitzpatrick was sworn in as state auditor Monday. The former state treasurer indicated that he will focus his term on auditing federal pandemic funding and investigating how local school districts spend money. Meanwhile, the federal government is poised to dole out new funding for broadband expansion, and Missourians have until Friday to review federal maps that determine how much money each area receives. And, after rent increased as much as 17% in 2022, people in Missouri's rental market expect more stability in 2023. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Tuesday business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO