Missouri State

KYTV

HIGHER UTILITY BILLS: A few ways to find assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you need help paying your utility bills, contact one of these organizations. “Heat Share” program by the Salvation Army - assists with heating and cooling bills and, when funds permit, emergency repairs to furnaces, air conditioners, and water heaters. Contact your local Salvation Army location for assistance.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

$300,000 total funds for Missouri non-profits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) - This cold season has swimming and water activities on everyone’s mind as we count the days til summer, but one state is taking it a step further to prepare for the warm weather. On Friday, Jan. 6 the State of Missouri announced a new...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

A lifelong commitment to public service

Most people know how proud I am of my hometown. On my worst days in Iraq I used to close my eyes and imagine myself driving around Boone County to visit all my favorite places. Shakespeare’s Pizza, all the soccer fields, the campsites, Murry’s, 9th Street and on and on.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Missouri bills aim to make school meals free

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a push to make school lunches free for Missouri students. If signed into law, both House Bill 172 and Senate Bill 321 would make sure no student goes hungry. Those at one local district said the measures are a good idea. Palmyra superintendent Jason Harper...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI ANNOUNCES GRANT PROGRAM TO PROVIDE WATER SAFETY LESSONS TO UNDERSERVED POPULATIONS

The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of a total of $300,000 in grant funding to assist Missouri community-based nonprofit organizations to provide water safety and swimming lessons to under served populations. Eligible grant expenses include personnel costs, including benefits and overtime; training- and travel-related expenses; equipment; and...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Fitzpatrick sworn in as state auditor; state calls for federal broadband feedback

Republican Scott Fitzpatrick was sworn in as state auditor Monday. The former state treasurer indicated that he will focus his term on auditing federal pandemic funding and investigating how local school districts spend money. Meanwhile, the federal government is poised to dole out new funding for broadband expansion, and Missourians have until Friday to review federal maps that determine how much money each area receives. And, after rent increased as much as 17% in 2022, people in Missouri's rental market expect more stability in 2023. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Tuesday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Missouri must expand its economy by giving our neighbors a second chance

There’s a simple reform that can make our communities safer, eliminate unnecessary government bureaucracy, and put Missourians back to work across the state. In states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Utah, relief is available to everyone in the state automatically, but herein Missouri the process is a tangled, bureaucratic mess.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Deadline to request broadband access Jan. 13

If your residence in Missouri doesn’t have access to broadband internet, you have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. The Federal Communications Commission is currently trying to determine what areas and who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI SOYBEANS YIELD CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) Yield Contest is a near decade old battle of the brands recognizing the state’s soybean producers and their successful crop – many reaching triple digits. Each year, growers from across Missouri submit their best numbers for the annual competition to showcase the power of the soybean industry. Several growers from the KMMO listening area were recognized.
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Four tips on selling your timber

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — There are important steps to take when considering selling timber, says University of Missouri Extension forester Hank Stelzer. In addition to providing additional revenue, harvesting timber can improve the health and vigor of woods and wildlife. Most landowners don’t know the value of their woodlands, Stelzer...
MISSOURI STATE

