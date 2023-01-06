ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax

(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Fitzpatrick sworn in as state auditor; state calls for federal broadband feedback

Republican Scott Fitzpatrick was sworn in as state auditor Monday. The former state treasurer indicated that he will focus his term on auditing federal pandemic funding and investigating how local school districts spend money. Meanwhile, the federal government is poised to dole out new funding for broadband expansion, and Missourians have until Friday to review federal maps that determine how much money each area receives. And, after rent increased as much as 17% in 2022, people in Missouri's rental market expect more stability in 2023. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Tuesday business news.
KYTV

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
FOX 2

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
pdjnews.com

Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday

The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
JOPLIN, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Regulators revoke silica mine permit; Kunce declares for 2024 Senate race

The latest monthly snapshot of the American labor market brought evidence of slower hiring for the fifth straight month, which some took as a hopeful sign in the fight to reduce inflation. The December jobs report released Friday showed employers added 223,000 jobs in December as the Federal Reserve Bank continued to raise interest rates in an effort to slow spending and the escalation of prices. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low. Plus, the field for Missouri's 2024 race for U.S. Senate is beginning to take shape. Democrat Lucas Kunce, who lost in the Senate primary last year, said he will challenge for the seat held by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. And, in Ste. Genevieve County, state mining regulators revoked the permit for a controversial silica mine. Start your week with those stories and the rest of the day's business news.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A new study by the Missouri State Medical Association highlights the growing trend in fentanyl deaths in Missouri. The study shows there was an increase in the number of deadly opioid overdose deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. This is according the study published in Missouri Medicine, the journal of the Missouri State The post Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12

Missouri tax on recreational marijuana

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago.
