2022 was a busy year for local restaurant owner Mawa McQueen. She was one of 20 James Beard semi-finalists for “best chef” in the mountain region, she had her first grand-tasting booth at the Aspen Food and Wine Classic, she opened a new Latin-inspired restaurant called Mawita in Snowmass Village, and she still found time to experiment with the cuisines of her childhood.

ASPEN, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO