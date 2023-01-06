Read full article on original website
Jared Polis inaugurated for second term as Colorado Governor
Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera were inaugurated on Tuesday on the steps of the Colorado statehouse for their administration’s second term. The sun was shining and banners above the podium read “Colorado for All,” a theme Polis reiterated in his inaugural address. “To realize...
Monday, January 9
On today's newscast: Democrat Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs will be sworn in at the state House today, Republican Perry Will of New Castle will fill the vacancy in the state senate left by Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale, Aspen councilman Skippy Mesirow cleared up a mishap last week in his campaign for reelection, Idaho’s near-total abortion ban will stand after a state supreme court decision, and more.
Emergency rental assistance programs are ending in much of the Mountain West
Emergency rental assistance programs have served tens of thousands of people and handed out hundreds of millions of dollars for things like rent and utility payments since they began during the pandemic. Now, many places in the Mountain West are no longer accepting applications because they’ve run out of funds.
Researchers issue dire warning for Great Salt Lake
Researchers have published an emergency briefing warning that the Great Salt Lake could disappear “as we know it” in the next five years. They’re calling on Utah’s governor, legislature and residents to make drastic changes to reverse the lake’s decline. "Facing this crisis will require...
Lift Lines: Paul Chan
It was a foggy, snowy morning at Snowmass Ski Area on Tuesday, with a light layer of snow on top of a much firmer base. But the flat light and funky conditions didn’t keep skiers off the mountain for a bustling Tuesday on the slopes. And depending on the...
Wintersköl (and, yes, Soupsköl) return this weekend
After two years of pandemic impacts and a slew of virtual or postponed events at Wintersköl, the community celebration that started seven decades ago is returning to the good old days this year, and there’s one hallmark event that proves it: Soupsköl is back. Melany Muro is...
Aspen chef Mawa McQueen shares the flavors of her childhood with ‘Taste of Africa’ dinners
2022 was a busy year for local restaurant owner Mawa McQueen. She was one of 20 James Beard semi-finalists for “best chef” in the mountain region, she had her first grand-tasting booth at the Aspen Food and Wine Classic, she opened a new Latin-inspired restaurant called Mawita in Snowmass Village, and she still found time to experiment with the cuisines of her childhood.
