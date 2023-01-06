Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
NASDAQ
Bank OZK Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.93, changing hands as high as $41.05 per share. Bank OZK shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OZK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BLX
In trading on Monday, shares of Boralex Inc (TSX: BLX.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.62, changing hands as high as $41.78 per share. Boralex Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Legato Merger (ASTL) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks with Earnings Growth Trends in 2023
2023 is set up like it may be another challenging year for stocks, but the Zacks Rank can help. Using the Zacks Rank we can identify stocks that are forecasted to have improving earnings. Companies with growing earnings in a slowing economy can provide a cushion many investors’ portfolios need.
NASDAQ
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $23.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today,...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Will Caterpillar (CAT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Caterpillar (CAT), which belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This construction equipment company...
NASDAQ
Why Valero Energy (VLO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Valero Energy (VLO), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This oil refiner has an established record of topping earnings...
NASDAQ
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed at $312.67, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
SouthState (SSB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.79, changing hands as high as $81.04 per share. SouthState Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Employers Holdings (EIG) Up 23% in 3 Months: More Room for Rally?
Employers Holdings, Inc.’s EIG shares have rallied 23.1% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 20.6%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have increased 13.3% and 7.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $1.1 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.1 million.
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
NASDAQ
Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $31.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company...
NASDAQ
TEVA Shares Rise on Broad Support for Opioids Settlement
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA announced that a sufficient number of states and local governments have agreed to deal terms of its nationwide settlement agreement to resolve most of its opioid-related litigation. Teva faces several lawsuits with cities, states and Native American tribes, which claim that it is one of...
Comments / 0