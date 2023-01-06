ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal flop Nuno Tavares ‘reprimanded by Marseille over red card and invited to donate money for end-of-season meal’

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUEde_0k6ExPRW00

NUNO TAVARES has been reprimanded by Marseille for his red card against Montpellier earlier this week.

The Arsenal loanee was sent off late on in his side's 2-1 win for viciously kicking opponent Arnaud Souquet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCmrt_0k6ExPRW00
Nuno Tavares was embroiled in an ugly spat at the end of his side's clash with Montpellier Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5lfK_0k6ExPRW00
Tavares, 22, kicked out after losing possession Credit: EPA

Montpellier defender Christopher Jullien was furious with Tavares' challenge on his team-mate, with the pair becoming involved in a shoving match.

Incredibly Tavares was initially only shown a second yellow card, before it was upgraded to a thoroughly merited straight red following a VAR review.

The 22-year-old will NOT face a fine from his club for his indiscretion, with such penalties illegal in French football.

But Tavares' moment of indiscipline is being dealt with by Marseille chiefs.

Sporting director Pablo Longoria spoke to the former Gunner in the immediate aftermath of the match.

And according to RMC Sport, Tavares is being urged to part with some cash in an alternative to a fine.

They claim that he could put money down towards Marseille's end of season dinner.

He may also donate to his club's charitable foundation.

Tavares was sent off in the 87th minute with his side leading 2-0 against their south coast rivals - having scored earlier in the game.

He goaded the home fans as he walked off, making a "2-0" gesture at them with his hands.

They were given a scare after being reduced to ten men, however, when Montpellier skipper Teji Savanier netted a 91st minute penalty to half the deficit.

Marseille chiefs were eager to remind Tavares of his responsibilities, particularly after his sending off could have cost them the win.

Tavares has made 22 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring five times from full-back.

Marseille were eliminated in the Champions League group stage this term, but sit a creditable third place in Ligue 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6DnS_0k6ExPRW00
Tavares had scored earlier in the match Credit: EPA

