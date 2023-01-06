Read full article on original website
Saraya Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Found Out Her WWE Contract Hadn’t Been Renewed
Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team. The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.
Booker T Details Why There’s Nothing Like Performing At WWE WrestleMania
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer expressed how special it is for wrestlers to perform in front of fans. “To be able to go out and display your talent in front of fans, I...
Josh Alexander On The AEW & IMPACT Relationship, Says He Felt It Was One-Sided
Josh Alexander wishes the Forbidden Door could have swung in multiple directions during IMPACT’s relationship with AEW. The world champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with WrestlingNews.Co, where he reflected on that brief period in 2021 that saw Kenny Omega capture IMPACT’s top prize, but did not offer a number of IMPACT talents the chance to appear in AEW. Highlights can be found below.
Josh Alexander Hasn’t Spoken To Ethan Page Since Page Left For AEW, Talks The North Splitting Up
IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander has opened up about his relationship with his former tag team partner, Ethan Page. The Walking Weapon appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his relationship with Page, who now competed for AEW, and whether the two have remained in contact. Highlights from the interview are below.
Renee Paquette Applauds Mercedes Moné and Naomi For Testing Free Agency and Turning Down WWE Money
Renee Paquette applauds Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) and Naomi for having the balls to test free agency. Paquette discussed this topic on the latest edition of her Sessions podcast, where she praises both women for turning down WWE money and taking a chance on themselves in the competitive wrestling market, especially Mercedes. Check out Paquette’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
Bully Ray Discusses Vince McMahon’s Potential WWE Creative Return
While speaking with Sportskeeda, Bully Ray was asked why he thinks about Vince McMahon wanting to come back to WWE, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This was before the news on Friday that he returned to the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson back to its Board of Directors.
Sting Explains Why He Thinks Today’s Wrestlers Are Trying Too Hard
In an interview with The Ringer, Sting spoke about the current wrestling industry. The WWE Hall Of Famer explained why he believes the modern era of wrestlers are ‘trying too hard’. He is seeing this first hand in AEW. “There’s just too much going on [in this business]....
Ricky Starks Says His Favorite Match He’s Had Was Against Cody Rhodes In His AEW Debut
Ricky Starks has named his personal favorite match that he’s competed in. The Absolute One recently appeared on the Rewind with Besa podcast, where he looked back on his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship, a match that Starks holds in high regard. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
KiLynn King Shares Her Experience Training At Bully Ray’s School, Advice Ray Gave To His Students
KiLynn King is one of pro wrestling’s rising stars, and she attributes that to the training that she received. The AEW regular recently joined the Putting You Over podcast, where she discussed her experience attending WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray’ wrestling school, and how it helped her develop into the hard-working competitor that she is today. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage News on Jay White Leaving NJPW Soon, Interest from WWE and AEW
“Switchblade” Jay White is reportedly leaving NJPW. After much speculation, a new report from Fightful Select notes that White’s NJPW contract is expiring relatively soon, and he is expected to leave the company. It’s believed that WWE and AEW are interested in signing White, and word is that...
Paul Wight On Mercedes Moné: “I Think Any Company Would Be Glad To Have Her”
Paul Wight knows that Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) would be a moneymaker for any company. The former world champion spoke about The Boss during his latest interview with TMZ Sports, where he was also questioned about the rumor of Mercedes coming to AEW. Check out what Wight had to say on the subject below.
Opponents For Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin At Upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH Show Revealed
Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin have received their opponents for their match at the Pro Wrestling NOAH show on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan favorite wrestlers. There is also going to be an appearance from The Great Kabuki. Keiji Muto...
Veda Scott Hopes To Make A Career Announcing Full-Time, Talks Her Start In ROH
Veda Scott has emerged as one of the top female wrestling announcers in the game, and she hopes to continue that path until she lands a full-time gig. This was a topic of conversation during Scott’s appearance on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, where she reflected on her start with ROH, and what she thinks of the promotion’s new direction under AEW President Tony Khan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kurt Angle On His Decision To Retire After Baron Corbin WrestleMania 35 Match: “I Felt Like I Was Losing A Step”
Kurt Angle remembers his last match very well, as he felt like he was losing a step prior to hanging up his pads. The Olympic Hero spoke about the match, which was against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, during his recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show. Highlights from his conversation can be found below.
Anthony Bowens Talks The Creativity Of The Acclaimed, Hypes Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles
AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens recently joined ScreenRant for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the promotion returning to the Forum in Los Angeles for tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite, and how he feels about the feud he just had with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Cornette Reviews Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, Has Some Positive Things to Say About Omega
Last Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Kenny Omega capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Will Ospreay in what some are calling the match of the night. You can click here for backstage news on plans for the feud. The legendary Jim Cornette reviewed the match...
Kurt Angle Talks Earning Big Money When Working WWE Shows In Saudi Arabia
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show including what it’s like to work on WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. Here are the highlights:. Working in Saudi Arabia:. “I love that and the main reason is money, money, money. You...
