Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team. The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.

1 DAY AGO