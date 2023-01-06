Mickie James Promises To Be The Best Knockouts Champion Of All Time If She Beats Jordynne Grace At Hard To Kill

Read full article on original website
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
Sting Explains Why He Thinks Today’s Wrestlers Are Trying Too Hard
In an interview with The Ringer, Sting spoke about the current wrestling industry. The WWE Hall Of Famer explained why he believes the modern era of wrestlers are ‘trying too hard’. He is seeing this first hand in AEW. “There’s just too much going on [in this business]....
Orange Cassidy Reveals Impeccable Strategy He Would Use To Defeat Bryan Danielson In A Match
Orange Cassidy feels like he can beat one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he has the strategy to do it. The AEW star and current All-Atlantic champion recently spoke about this subject with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, where he details exactly how he would defeat the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. Check out Cassidy’s game plan, as well as his hope to wrestle another top AEW talent, below.
Saxon Huxley Reflects On His Time In NXT UK, Who He Thought Were Standout Performers
Saxon Huxley looks back on his time in NXT UK. The Englishman spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 about his time on the brand, which included his thoughts on who he thinks were the standouts, like Gunther, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, and more. Highlights can be found below. Who...
Ricky Starks Says His Favorite Match He’s Had Was Against Cody Rhodes In His AEW Debut
Ricky Starks has named his personal favorite match that he’s competed in. The Absolute One recently appeared on the Rewind with Besa podcast, where he looked back on his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship, a match that Starks holds in high regard. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Tessa Blanchard and DAGA Are Getting Divorced, Joint Statement Released
Tessa Blanchard and DAGA have issued a joint statement on their personal Instagrams announcing that they will be getting a divorce after two years of marriage. After considerable thought, reflection, and mixed emotions, we have decided to separate. We are two strong-willed, hard-working, and resilient people who hold nothing but love for each other. As painful as divorce is, we are thankful that no infidelity or other interests were involved in our decision, and we are parting as friends. We both want to see each other succeed and reach the pinnacle of success in our business and life. We want to thank you all in advance for your support as we navigate the next chapter of our lives, and we ask that you respect our privacy and keep us in your prayers.
Mickie James On A Potential Matchup With Gail Kim: “I Will Always Say Yes To Gail”
IMPACT star Mickie James recently appeared on the Alliance Pro Wrestling Network podcast to hype up the promotion’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship, a bout that could potentially be the final of her prestigious career due to the Last Rodeo storyline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Cornette on Smaller Pro Wrestlers, What Today’s Stars Look Like, Darby Allin’s “Weird Charisma”
The legendary Jim Cornette discussed smaller pro wrestlers during the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. He provided the following thoughts:. “There’s no rule of thumb. Jim Landos was 5’8 and he was even the biggest box office attraction in the history of wrestling but he had the big chest. Also, a hundred years ago, people were a little shorter, you didn’t see a lot of fucking seven-foot people walking around 100 years ago. But it’s the package. It’s the appearance. It’s the height and the weight and the way it’s put together. Bulldog Brower, what was he, 5’9, 5’10? But he was 270 pounds with that fucking huge chest. If you’ve got shorter guys but they’re bigger or you got bigger guys but they’re shorter, I mean, Connor McGregor is not either tall or heavy, but he has a look. The Dynamite Kid, before he got on steroids to go to the WWF, he was sure 5’10, but he was also 180-190 pounds, but he looked like he was goddamn ripped and built in a laboratory. There are so many now small guys that look young because they are young.
Matches, Former WWE Star and More Added to Impact Hard To Kill Weekend
Impact Wrestling has announced matches for Saturday’s post-Hard To Kill TV tapings, and meet & greets for the TV tapings and for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. The pay-per-view and TV tapings will take place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Hard To Kill is currently sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday’s TV tapings.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/12/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Birmingham, AL to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Taya Valkyrie Reveals Name She Was Almost Called In WWE NXT
Pro-wrestling star and former Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie recently joined Comedy Store Wrestling for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included her time reflecting on her short stint in WWE NXT, where she went under the name Frankie Monet. That and more can be found in the highlights below.
WWE House Show Results From Huntsville, AL 1/8/23
Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Huntsville, AL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston (w/ NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods) defeated Kit Wilson (of Pretty Deadly) (w/ Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly) Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley defeated Baron...
Jim Cornette on Mercedes Moné’s “No Emotion” NJPW Debut Promo, Awkward Attack on KAIRI, Transition from WWE
The former Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week by turning on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, the former Kairi Sane. Moné vs. KAIRI for the title will now take place at NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18 in San Jose, CA.
Kurt Angle On His Decision To Retire After Baron Corbin WrestleMania 35 Match: “I Felt Like I Was Losing A Step”
Kurt Angle remembers his last match very well, as he felt like he was losing a step prior to hanging up his pads. The Olympic Hero spoke about the match, which was against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, during his recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show. Highlights from his conversation can be found below.
Results From PWG BOLA 2023 – Night 2 Event
The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) BOLA 2023 – Night 2 event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of...
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Results 1/10/2023
– The WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special opens up with a Chase University segment. Andre Chase welcomes his students to a new semester, where everyone gets a second chance. Chase says tonight’s homework is to watch New Year’s Evil. Chase goes over tonight’s matches. Chase dismisses a student for bringing negative energy around Thea Hail, who has the biggest match of her career tonight in the 20-Woman Battle Royal. Hail doubts herself but Chase believes in her and says she has the heart, Chase U believes she can do it. Hail gets hyped up as a “Thea!” chant breaks out.
KiLynn King Shares Her Experience Training At Bully Ray’s School, Advice Ray Gave To His Students
KiLynn King is one of pro wrestling’s rising stars, and she attributes that to the training that she received. The AEW regular recently joined the Putting You Over podcast, where she discussed her experience attending WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray’ wrestling school, and how it helped her develop into the hard-working competitor that she is today. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Big Gimmick Match Set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Updated Card
A big Steel Cage match for the WWE NXT Title has been announced for Vengeance Day. Tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker retain over Grayson Waller via count out. The match featured two spots where the ring ropes were broken. The second break caused Waller to be counted out, and Breakker retained.
AEW Elevation Results 1/9/23
Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard) First Match: (49-18) Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. (0-0) Schaff. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shoulder Block Exchange. Cage uppercuts Schaff. Schaff with a running forearm smash. Cage with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cage dropkicks Schaff. Schaff clotheslines Cage. Schaff with a corner clothesline. Schaff repeatedly stomps on Cage’s chest. Schaff with a Running Cannonball Senton. Schaff with a Vertical Suplex. Cage fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cage with a Knee Strike. Cage drops Schaff with a DDT. Cage poses for the crowd. Cage with a Pump Kick. Cage applies a front face lock. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage chops Schaff. Cage with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cage applies a rear chin lock. Schaff with elbows into the midsection of Cage. Cage with a knee lift. Cage goes for The Drill Claw, but Schaff lands back on his feet. Schaff unloads a flurry of chops. Cage with a toe kick. Cage kicks Schaff in the chest. Schaff with three lariats. Schaff is fired up.
