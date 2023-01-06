Read full article on original website
Why Becky Lynch Missed This Week’s WWE RAW, The Rock Praises Lynch
Becky Lynch missed tonight’s WWE RAW because she is currently in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series. As we’ve noted, Lynch first portrayed rocker Cyndi Lauper on the “Young Rock” season premiere back in November. She revealed on Twitter that she is back on set this week to reprise her role as Lauper.
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
Ricky Starks Says His Favorite Match He’s Had Was Against Cody Rhodes In His AEW Debut
Ricky Starks has named his personal favorite match that he’s competed in. The Absolute One recently appeared on the Rewind with Besa podcast, where he looked back on his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship, a match that Starks holds in high regard. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Saraya Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Found Out Her WWE Contract Hadn’t Been Renewed
Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team. The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.
Josh Alexander Hasn’t Spoken To Ethan Page Since Page Left For AEW, Talks The North Splitting Up
IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander has opened up about his relationship with his former tag team partner, Ethan Page. The Walking Weapon appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his relationship with Page, who now competed for AEW, and whether the two have remained in contact. Highlights from the interview are below.
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
Josh Alexander Praises Mickie James, Calls Her The Biggest Star On The IMPACT Roster
Josh Alexander is a huge fan of Mickie James, and would even consider her the biggest star on the IMPACT roster. The Walking Weapon talked about James during his recent interview with FITE On Focus, where he hyped up the promotion’s upcoming Hard To Kill card, an event that will see him defend his world championship against Buly Ray. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Orange Cassidy Reveals Impeccable Strategy He Would Use To Defeat Bryan Danielson In A Match
Orange Cassidy feels like he can beat one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he has the strategy to do it. The AEW star and current All-Atlantic champion recently spoke about this subject with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, where he details exactly how he would defeat the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. Check out Cassidy’s game plan, as well as his hope to wrestle another top AEW talent, below.
WWE Star Is Open To Competing On The Challenge
While speaking with Fightful, WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, a veteran of Survivor, noted that The Challenge is his favorite show, and he’s open to appearing on the show one day. However, for now, he’s focused on wrestling right now. ?Waller played the Ric Flair role on Young...
Ronda Rousey: “If You Haven’t Noticed, Everything’s A Little Bit In Flux With WWE Right Now”
Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors has caused a shockwave throughout the pro-wrestling industry. McMahon retired back in the Summer of 2022 after several sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, but has since come back to assist in a potential sale of the company. While it is not known for certain if this is the direction, several to buyers have revealed themselves including a number of streaming services like Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and potentially even the Saudi government.
Matches, Former WWE Star and More Added to Impact Hard To Kill Weekend
Impact Wrestling has announced matches for Saturday’s post-Hard To Kill TV tapings, and meet & greets for the TV tapings and for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. The pay-per-view and TV tapings will take place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Hard To Kill is currently sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday’s TV tapings.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/13/2023
The January 13 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT New Year’s Evil hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned...
Chris Jericho Appears At PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night Two
Chris Jericho appeared and wrestled at PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two. On Sunday night, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held the tournament’s final night at Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Jericho brought with him the Jericho Appreciation Society stablemates Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara,...
Jim Cornette on Smaller Pro Wrestlers, What Today’s Stars Look Like, Darby Allin’s “Weird Charisma”
The legendary Jim Cornette discussed smaller pro wrestlers during the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. He provided the following thoughts:. “There’s no rule of thumb. Jim Landos was 5’8 and he was even the biggest box office attraction in the history of wrestling but he had the big chest. Also, a hundred years ago, people were a little shorter, you didn’t see a lot of fucking seven-foot people walking around 100 years ago. But it’s the package. It’s the appearance. It’s the height and the weight and the way it’s put together. Bulldog Brower, what was he, 5’9, 5’10? But he was 270 pounds with that fucking huge chest. If you’ve got shorter guys but they’re bigger or you got bigger guys but they’re shorter, I mean, Connor McGregor is not either tall or heavy, but he has a look. The Dynamite Kid, before he got on steroids to go to the WWF, he was sure 5’10, but he was also 180-190 pounds, but he looked like he was goddamn ripped and built in a laboratory. There are so many now small guys that look young because they are young.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/12/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Birmingham, AL to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Booker T Details Why There’s Nothing Like Performing At WWE WrestleMania
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer expressed how special it is for wrestlers to perform in front of fans. “To be able to go out and display your talent in front of fans, I...
AEW Dark Results 1/10/23
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (1-1) Juice Robinson vs. (0-0) Travis Williams. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson with a waist lock takedown. Robinson grapples around Williams. Robinson applies a waist lock. Robinson backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson kicks Williams in the gut. Robinson with a hammer throw. Williams blocks a boot from Robinson. Williams with Two Enzuigiri’s. Williams with three flying forearm smashes. Robinson side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson drops Williams with a Leg Lariat. Robinson shoves Williams. Robinson with a corner clothesline.
Taya Valkyrie Reveals Name She Was Almost Called In WWE NXT
Pro-wrestling star and former Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie recently joined Comedy Store Wrestling for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included her time reflecting on her short stint in WWE NXT, where she went under the name Frankie Monet. That and more can be found in the highlights below.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/9/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. The pyro goes off. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
