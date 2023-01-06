‘Universally loved gentleman’ – Chelsea lead tributes for Gianluca Vialli as footballing world unites to pay respects

THE footy world has paid tribute to the late Gianluca Vialli following his tragic passing.

The former Chelsea manager passed away this week aged 58 following a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gianluca Vialli tragically passed away at the age of 58 Credit: Getty

The former Chelsea player and manager passed away following a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer Credit: GETTY

The soft-spoken and friendly Vialli was beloved by not only Chelsea supporters but also players and fans.

And several big names were quick to pay tribute to the Italian after learning of his passing.

Chelsea tweeted: "You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football.

"Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli."

The Italian national team's official Twitter account tweeted: "Ciao Gianluca, you will forever be remembered."

Avid Chelsea fan David Baddiel said: "Ah Vialli. Great player, lovely man. RIP."

Vialli's former club Sampdoria tweeted a picture of him in his heydey and wrote: "Ciao, Luca."

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Ray Parlour tweeted: "Sad news the passing of Gianluca Vialli. Legend and Great Guy."

Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas said: "Not just a brilliant player; but a real gentleman.

"What a sad loss. Rest well Gianluca Vialli.

Vialli's former club Watford tweeted: "All at Watford FC are saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Gianluca Vialli.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Veteran commentator Ian Darke tweeted: "Very sad to hear of the passing of the brilliant and charming Gianluca Vialli.

"He was a universally loved guy and he has gone way too soon.

"His partnership with Roberto Mancini for Sampdoria and Italy was so stylish to watch. Italian football will be devastated."

Former Tottenham midfielder Ramon Vega tweeted: "I have just been informed of the very sad news that Gianluca Vialli passed away this morning at around 2 am. R.I.P.

"I played against him in Italy and England and was also my manager.

"What a player and gentleman he was. Will be missed sadly my sincerest condolences to the family."

Former England and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch paid his own touching tribute to the late Vialli, tweeting: "I’m genuinely gutted about this.

"I had Sampdoria home and away shirts because of him.

"I tried to replicate his volleys In the park and [he was] such a lovely man when I met him. RIP."

The Premier League's official Twitter account wrote: "The Premier League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gianluca Vialli at the age of 58.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to Gianluca’s family and friends.

Broadcaster Chris Kamara said: "Devastated to hear the news

"RIP Luca - a fabulous career and a great fella. A wonderful life has been cut short. I am well and truly gutted

"Gianluca Vialli it was an honour to have known you."

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…The Sun is your go to destination for the best football, boxing and MMA news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheSunFootball and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunFootball.