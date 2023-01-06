ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Barty and husband Garry Kissick expecting their first child together

By J. Peterson For Daily Mail Australia
 4 days ago

Ash Barty and husband Garry Kissick are expecting their first child together.

The tennis champion, 26, announced the happy news on Instagram on Friday night by sharing a photo of her Border Collie sitting next to a pair of baby shoes.

'2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,' she captioned the post.

Many of Barty's famous friends from the sports world left congratulatory comments, including runner Nedd Brockmann, and tennis players Johanna Konta and Priscilla Hon.

The official accounts for the Australian Open, Tennis Australia and the Women’s Tennis Association also commented on the post.

Barty married her long-term boyfriend Garry Kissick in a private ceremony at a secret venue in Queensland back in July of last year.

The guest list at their wedding included a handful of fellow tennis stars including Pat Rafter, Casey Dellacqua and Alicia Molik.

The Australian tennis star met her husband at Brooklands Golf Club in Queensland in 2016 during a round of golf, and they have been together since.

Mr Kissick works at the golf club, with Barty also a talent in the sport.

Barty, despite being one of the best tennis players in the world, offers little insight into her world away from the sport - which she retired from last year at the age of 26.

Known for being notoriously private about her personal life and relationship, she opened up about Mr Kissick in an interview with Vogue.

'He's extremely patient with me, and when we met he didn't know a lot about tennis,' the 26-year-old said.

'He's kind of been thrown in the very deep end in understanding what the tour is like and how much we're apart ... [But] he's the best person to have around in the sense of switching off from tennis and being able to bring the fun and laughter.

'I certainly wouldn't want to share this journey with anyone else.'

Mr Kissick had been by Barty's side throughout her tennis career, and was one of the first people she embraced after winning Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam winner stunned the world when she announced she was retiring from tennis last March.

The couple have since put their energy into building their multi-million dollar dream home in Ipswich, southwest of Brisbane.

The new home is Barty's third, with the athlete owning properties in neighbouring Springfield Lakes and Augustine Heights.

