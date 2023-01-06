Read full article on original website
Nadig Talks Active Management, Markets, and More on ETF Edge
Yesterday, VettaFi financial futurist Dave Nadig appeared on CNBC’s "ETF Edge" with Bob Pisani to talk active management and more. Pisani and Nadig were joined by JPMorgan’s Hamilton Reiner, who runs the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). 2022 was a big year for active management, and JEPI...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks advance ahead of U.S. inflation data
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street was poised to join the global advance in stocks on Wednesday on hopes that U.S. inflation and earnings figures due later in the week point to a resilient economy and slower pace of interest rate hikes. Markets were largely subdued, however, as investors...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
Microsoft's $10 Billion Investment in OpenAI: How it Could Impact the AI Industry and Stock Value
Microsoft (US:MSFT) is exploring a significant investment in OpenAI, the wildly popular ChatGPT app creator. The $10 billion deal, which includes contributions from other venture firms, would put OpenAI's valuation at a whopping $29 billion, the website Semafor reported on Tuesday. As outlined, the deal would give Microsoft the majority...
5 Trends That Will Ensure the Crypto Market Bounces Back Better Than Before
In the cryptosphere, if 2021 was the “Roaring 20’s,” 2022 felt a little bit too much like the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. Between Terra, FTX, and the steep plummet of Bitcoin’s price, this last year has been more of a free fall than a roller coaster for crypto—and there’s still no end in sight.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
A challenging year in the stock market has served as a good reminder that you want to hold some investments in companies with steady businesses. Dividend-paying companies can fit this bill because they must manage their capital well and have reliable cash flows. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP), better known...
JPMorgan CEO Says Fed May Raise Interest Rates to 6%
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the interest rate needed to slow inflation to where it needs to be "may very well be 6%" in an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday. The current Federal Reserve interest rate, also known as the federal funds rate, is 4.25% to 4.5% as of Dec. 14, 2022. That's a 15-year high.
If You Invested $1000 in Commercial Metals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants,...
Could Ethereum Hit $3,500 in 2023?
At a recent price of about $1,270, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down nearly 75% from the all-time high of $4,891.70 it touched in November 2021. That stratospheric level now seems like a distant memory for Ethereum investors, who enter 2023 uncertain of what's next for the second-largest crypto by market capitalization. Is a potential comeback in the making?
IGIB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.84, changing hands as high as $50.92 per share. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
ANALYSIS -Move over TINA, it's time for TARA
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A shakeout in financial markets triggered by central banks' sudden move to abandon ultra-low interest rates has created a casualty money managers will not miss: TINA. The acronym for There Is No Alternative to owning equities described how loose monetary policy since 2009 put stocks on...
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
