Someone reportedly shot through the window of Still Liquor in a bout of nightlife gun violence Saturday near Pine and Melrose at the base of Capitol Hill. There were no reported injuries but Seattle Police reported the window and at least one nearby vehicle suffered bullet damage as shell casings were found in the street in front of the Pine Minor apartment building. 911 callers reported the shots fired after an altercation in the street just after 11 PM.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO