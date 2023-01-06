I live downtown. the Stranger staff are, as usual, clueless. The thieves steal all sorts of stuff. TP and cleaning supplies, AND, computer components, liquor, makeup, meat, kitchen cutlery and pots and pans, t-shirts, and so many other things... and then sell it on the streets. there are open markets of stolen items on 12th & Jackson, one n at Belltown, and another on 3rd & pike. and more. these people are criminals. And the socialist Dems being easy on Them is costing us law abiding citizens TONS OF MONEY. Stores have to raise prices. Dum*b SCC gives them freebies on our dime. SPD!! Good job! Most of us are behind you all the way. These thieves refuse to work and they are destroying Seattle. Thank you men & women in blue. Ignorant ignorance like The Stranger
being poor is not an excuse to steal. also you only saw what they were caught with that day, not necessarily what they stole every other day or what they may have dropped off because they eventually realized they were being followed
Apparently "being poor" gives you Carte Blanche. You can shoplift, squat, trespass, loiter, not insure, or register your vehicle, slam dope, illegally enter countries. It's ridiculous.
