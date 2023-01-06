ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Nyland
4d ago

I live downtown. the Stranger staff are, as usual, clueless. The thieves steal all sorts of stuff. TP and cleaning supplies, AND, computer components, liquor, makeup, meat, kitchen cutlery and pots and pans, t-shirts, and so many other things... and then sell it on the streets. there are open markets of stolen items on 12th & Jackson, one n at Belltown, and another on 3rd & pike. and more. these people are criminals. And the socialist Dems being easy on Them is costing us law abiding citizens TONS OF MONEY. Stores have to raise prices. Dum*b SCC gives them freebies on our dime. SPD!! Good job! Most of us are behind you all the way. These thieves refuse to work and they are destroying Seattle. Thank you men & women in blue. Ignorant ignorance like The Stranger

Erthwjim
4d ago

being poor is not an excuse to steal. also you only saw what they were caught with that day, not necessarily what they stole every other day or what they may have dropped off because they eventually realized they were being followed

Jules Baby
3d ago

Apparently "being poor" gives you Carte Blanche. You can shoplift, squat, trespass, loiter, not insure, or register your vehicle, slam dope, illegally enter countries. It's ridiculous.

Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Retail Theft Operation near Mount Baker Neighborhood

The Seattle Police Department’s Community Response Group officers conducted a Retail Theft Operation in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South Friday morning near the Mount Baker neighborhood, resulting in five arrests. At approximately 11:00 a.m. Friday, officers began identifying shoplifters while working with loss prevention personnel within the...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft

EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Recover Thousands of Fentanyl Pills, Cash, and Other Narcotics

Seattle Police Narcotics Detectives work with federal partners in Homeland Security Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration to arrest narcotics dealers and recover narcotics headed to the Seattle area. Earlier this month, SPD detectives and HSI agents identified and located a narcotics dealer after several control buy operations. Once a search...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Sunday Carjacking Near New Holly Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South early Sunday morning near the New Holly neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived and contacted the victim who reported an unknown male had pointed a black handgun at him while stealing his vehicle.
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV

Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms

EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Barricaded Burglar Arrested in First Hill Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived just after 07:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and when he returned to his apartment an unknown male was inside.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle Police investigate after Capitol Hill bar window shot in more nightlife gun violence at the base of Pike/Pine

Someone reportedly shot through the window of Still Liquor in a bout of nightlife gun violence Saturday near Pine and Melrose at the base of Capitol Hill. There were no reported injuries but Seattle Police reported the window and at least one nearby vehicle suffered bullet damage as shell casings were found in the street in front of the Pine Minor apartment building. 911 callers reported the shots fired after an altercation in the street just after 11 PM.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral

Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
MILL CREEK, WA

