Amanda Holden reveals she flirted her way out of getting arrested with Alan Carr

She and the comedian have joined forces for a new show filmed in Sicily, dubbed The Italian Job, which will soon air on the BBC .

And on Friday morning, Amanda Holden , 51, revealed how she flirted her way out of getting arrested, when she and Alan Carr , 46, were pulled over by the police, while filming in Italy , although they don't say what for.

Speaking on her Heart FM Breakfast show, the BGT judge stunned her co-host Jamie Theakston, 52, with the revelation as she and comedian Alan admitted that 'turned on the charm.'

Alan teased: 'No one’s really talked about you getting arrested' leaving Jamie shrieking: 'What!?'

Amanda admitted: 'Yeah there’s a police incident, you have to watch that!' to which Jamie uttered: 'No, no, no!' in disbelief.

Alan continued: 'No, I’m saying we should mention it, they say ''oh hold it back'’ because it is so funny.'

Amanda admitted: 'It was so funny, we were pulled over by the police,' which left Jamie dumbfounded as he confessed: 'You didn’t tell me you’d been arrested!'

The blonde beauty expanded: 'There’s a whole show! They were pretty mean, ‘til we turned on the charm!' with Alan concurring, adding: 'We turned on the charm, she turned into Mae West “hey that’s a lovely buckle on your trousers!”.'

Amanda added: ' I love your belt buckle!' before the trio fell about laughing in the radio studio.

The Italian Job combines Amanda and Alan's love of interior design and DIY as they take on a new property and fix it from the ground up - including challenges such as plumbing, painting and plastering.

For the show, Amanda found two flats in the medieval town of Salemi, which is around an hour from Sicily’s capital, Palermo, and bought them for just €2 - with a plan of knocking them together.

Last month, Amanda revealed that The Italian Job was born out of her desire to do something nice for close pal Alan.

The presenter shared that she was hoping to give the Chatty Man star a project to help him get through his split from husband Paul Drayton earlier in the year.

Alan and his Party Planner husband announced their separation in January 2022 after 13 years together and three years of marriage.

Talking to The Mirror , Amanda said of Alan: 'He’s been through a lot of personal stuff. I want to give him a project that’s going to start with something in tatters – much like him – and at the end there’ll be this beautiful building.'

Alan and his former husband Paul announced their split with a joint statement, which read: 'After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

'They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.'

Paul then posted on Instagram that he is currently in rehab for alcoholism, after a 'challenging couple of years' which saw him plead guilty last November to a drink-driving charge.

