Live Hydration Spa celebrates grand opening in Vintage Park
Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa) Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. Located at 130 Vintage Park Blvd., Ste. D, Houston, Live Hydration Spa offers IV treatments consisting of hydrating fluid and a blend of vitamins, amino acids and minerals designed to help shorten recovery time after an injury or a competition, and to help support increased athletic ability. 832-476-7837. www.livehydrationspa.com.
HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands
HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
Local Bakery Getting New Name, New Look
Water Oak House will open a brick-and-mortar under a new name later this year.
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
West University Place plots out series of flood, water projects while work continues on Facilities Master Plan
City of West University Place (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) Heading into 2023, the city of West University Place is advancing flood control and water projects, including a feasibility study for work along Poor Farm Ditch, a new water line along Law Street and a variety of drainage improvements. Whether the...
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Inbound, outbound Katy Freeway slow between downtown Houston and West 610 Loop
The drive-home commute will be longer-than-normal for you who normally go through this part of Interstate 10.
Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe
Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve
Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
Sugar Land: Dhanani Private Equity Group Buys 50-Acres for Mixed-Use Project
Sugar Land (Fort Bend County ): Dhanani Private Equity Group has thrown it’s hat into the mixed-use development ring with purchase of a 50-acre tract next to the concert and live performance venue “Smart Financial Centre.”. Houston-based Dhanani Private Equity Group has purchased the property in a $28...
Locally owned Zash Cafe brings Indo-Pakistani street food to Missouri City
Zash Cafe, which serves Indo-Pakistani street food such as the sev puri, opened in mid-December. (Courtesy Zash Cafe) Zash Cafe, an Indo-Pakistani street food restaurant, opened mid-December at 2887 Dulles Ave., Missouri City, owner Rafiya Malek said. Rafiya said she runs the restaurant with her mother, Yasmin Malek, who cooks...
All of the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose businesses that opened in 2022
The shop is run by Van Teamer, owner and creator of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. (Courtesy Michael Ma) Here are all the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022, as well as some that are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
New American Wire Group facility poised to bring more jobs to Katy
American Wire Group supplies equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets. (Courtesy Pexels) American Wire Group, a supplier of wires, cables and other equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets, announced the opening of a national distribution facility in Katy. The new 205,000-square-foot distribution center off of Katy...
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
Investment group interested in developing Exxon property in Friendswood
Hines is under contract to develop the property located between the Wilderness Trails and Creekwood Estates subdivisions. (Courtesy city of Friendswood) New life as a residential development could be in the future for an Exxon property sitting vacant in Friendswood. Hines, a multinational real estate investment group, is under contract...
Houston Restaurant News Bites: Another Closure in the Same Memorial Location & More
Houston’s food scene is always changing. Just a week into 2023, which is shaping up to be a busy year, there are already some notable openings and, unfortunately, closings to report. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Maize, 14795 Memorial: The closing of this...
Memorial Park to celebrate opening of new land bridge with picnic event
Part of the Memorial Park Master Plan, the prairie land over the bridge provides a safe crossing between the park's northern and southern sections for park users as well as wildlife. (Courtesy Nelson Byrd) More than two years after construction began on a land bridge and prairie project in Memorial...
See what new road projects Harris County Precinct 3 has planned for Cy-Fair in 2023
Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4 in 2022. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said 80% of his jurisdiction—which includes more than 6,500 miles of roads—is new territory. Throughout the year, Precinct 3 leadership took on several projects planned by the previous Precinct 4...
Hobby Airport to be outfitted with new restaurants, including Dish Society, Jersey Mike's and more
A new Dish Society location coming to Hobby Airport is one of the 10 food and beverage concession locations included in the contract. (Courtesy Houston Airports) Houston City Council approved a food and beverage concessions contract to LaTrelle’s Galley LP for the addition of 10 new restaurants to the Hobby Airport.
