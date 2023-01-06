Read full article on original website
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
Little Hen now open in River Oaks, inspired by English tea parties
The 2,678-square-foot space is designed with floral prints and decorated with bouquets, plush accents, chandeliers, and marble and gold tabletops. (Courtesy Little Hen) Inspired by the tea parties of England, breakfast and brunch venue Little Hen opened Jan. 4 in the River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer Court, Ste. H110, Houston.
The Color Society set to relocate to larger location in Generation Park
The Color Society, a beauty salon specializing in hair services for men and women, is moving to into a larger location in master-planned community Generation Park in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy McCord Development) The Color Society, a beauty salon specializing in hair services for men and women, is...
Indian grocery store, restaurant to be first tenant in Murphy Village Shopping Center
Murphy Village Shopping Center in Missouri City will have 14 units upon completion. (Rendering courtesy Land & Luxe Realty) A new Indian grocery store with a restaurant and bakery inside is the first tenant confirmed for the upcoming Murphy Village Shopping Center, located at 2040 FM 1092 and 2144 FM 1092, Missouri City.
West University Place plots out series of flood, water projects while work continues on Facilities Master Plan
City of West University Place (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) Heading into 2023, the city of West University Place is advancing flood control and water projects, including a feasibility study for work along Poor Farm Ditch, a new water line along Law Street and a variety of drainage improvements. Whether the...
Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility
Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
Memorial Hermann leases space for primary care facility in west Katy
The 8,945-square-foot free-standing building is located in the Shops at Katy Reserve. (Courtesy NewQuest Properties) Memorial Hermann Health System has leased space in the Shops at Katy Reserve for primary care services estimated to open next summer or fall. The Houston-based health care provider has leased an 8,945-square-foot free-standing building...
Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings to open Jan. 11 in Conroe
Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings will open Jan. 11 at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 800, in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings, located at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 800, Conroe, will open Jan. 11. Local franchise owner Tony Lav said this is his first Charleys location.
R&B Tea’s new location brings boba, milk teas to Sugar Land
R&B Tea sells a variety of milk, fruit and cream teas in addition to coffee and boba. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea held a soft opening for its new store at 3607 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land, on Dec. 21-23. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. R&B Tea has locations across California, Washington and Texas. 281-302-5945. www.rbtea.us.
Berkeley Eye Center relocates to larger facility in The Woodlands
Berkeley Eye Center's new location offers a bigger space and availability for new appointments. (Courtesy Pexels) Berkeley Eye Center relocated from 17450 St. Lukes Way, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, to a larger space at 143 Vision Park Blvd. in The Woodlands as of Oct. 1. The new location expanded both the optical and clinic space for the facility, and it allowed for an additional ophthalmologist to be brought in for more physician availability for patients. 281-363-3443. www.berkeleyeye.com.
League City City Council extends recycling agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, plans to submit grant applications for trails
League City City Council authorized a resolution to submit hike and bike trail grant applications, approved a water facilities agreement and extended a recycling center agreement. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) League City residents will have to pay an increase of $0.04 in waste fees after the City Council passed a resolution...
Houston City Council to vote on over $1.8M in improvements to neighborhood parks
At a Jan. 11 Houston City Council meeting, council members will vote in chambers at City Hall on whether to provide additional funding for the improvements of neighborhood parks. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At the weekly Houston City Council meeting set to take place Jan. 11, council members will vote on...
Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe
Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
Kobalt Investment Co. acquires Creekside Park Village Green
Creekside Park Village Green is now owned by Kobalt Investment Group. (Courtesy Kobalt Investment Co.) Kobalt Investment Co. announced its acquisition of Creekside Park Village Green from The Howard Hughes Corp. in a news release Jan. 10. “The acquisition of Creekside Park Village Green is an exciting opportunity for our...
See what new road projects Harris County Precinct 3 has planned for Cy-Fair in 2023
Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4 in 2022. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said 80% of his jurisdiction—which includes more than 6,500 miles of roads—is new territory. Throughout the year, Precinct 3 leadership took on several projects planned by the previous Precinct 4...
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
Dunya Boutique opened a sustainable clothing store May 1. (Courtesy Dunya Boutique) Here are all the shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area. This list is non comprehensive. 1. Beauty Shop Bellaire. 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. 281-624-8045. Clothing and accessories. 2....
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
New-home community Enclave at Bear Creek opens in Katy
KB Home announced the grand opening of Enclave at Bear Creek, a new-home community in Katy. (Courtesy Business Wire) KB Home announced the grand opening of a new single-family home community in Katy called Enclave at Bear Creek Dec. 9. The one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five...
Caya's serving sweets in Montgomery
Caya's opened Dec. 9 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Caya's) Caya's held a soft opening Dec. 9 in Montgomery. The eatery is located at 14626 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. A, Montgomery, and offers items including daiquiris, boba teas, snow cones and coffees. The business also offers pastries, such as macaroons. 310-867-3559. Instagram: cayas_cafe.
New business space under construction in Valley Ranch Town Center
In October, construction on a new business plaza began at Valley Ranch Town Center, with construction expected to finish in April 2023. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Construction on a new building in Valley Ranch Town Center is under construction and has suites available for businesses to lease, according to public relations firm Total PR. Construction on this space began in October and is expected to wrap up in April 2023. This building is located at 21856 Marketplace Drive, New Caney. 713-452-1700.
