Community Impact Houston

West University Place plots out series of flood, water projects while work continues on Facilities Master Plan

City of West University Place (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) Heading into 2023, the city of West University Place is advancing flood control and water projects, including a feasibility study for work along Poor Farm Ditch, a new water line along Law Street and a variety of drainage improvements. Whether the...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility

Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

R&B Tea’s new location brings boba, milk teas to Sugar Land

R&B Tea sells a variety of milk, fruit and cream teas in addition to coffee and boba. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea held a soft opening for its new store at 3607 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land, on Dec. 21-23. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. R&B Tea has locations across California, Washington and Texas. 281-302-5945. www.rbtea.us.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Berkeley Eye Center relocates to larger facility in The Woodlands

Berkeley Eye Center's new location offers a bigger space and availability for new appointments. (Courtesy Pexels) Berkeley Eye Center relocated from 17450 St. Lukes Way, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, to a larger space at 143 Vision Park Blvd. in The Woodlands as of Oct. 1. The new location expanded both the optical and clinic space for the facility, and it allowed for an additional ophthalmologist to be brought in for more physician availability for patients. 281-363-3443. www.berkeleyeye.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City City Council extends recycling agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, plans to submit grant applications for trails

League City City Council authorized a resolution to submit hike and bike trail grant applications, approved a water facilities agreement and extended a recycling center agreement. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) League City residents will have to pay an increase of $0.04 in waste fees after the City Council passed a resolution...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe

Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area

Dunya Boutique opened a sustainable clothing store May 1. (Courtesy Dunya Boutique) Here are all the shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area. This list is non comprehensive. 1. Beauty Shop Bellaire. 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. 281-624-8045. Clothing and accessories. 2....
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City

Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Caya's serving sweets in Montgomery

Caya's opened Dec. 9 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Caya's) Caya's held a soft opening Dec. 9 in Montgomery. The eatery is located at 14626 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. A, Montgomery, and offers items including daiquiris, boba teas, snow cones and coffees. The business also offers pastries, such as macaroons. 310-867-3559. Instagram: cayas_cafe.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New business space under construction in Valley Ranch Town Center

In October, construction on a new business plaza began at Valley Ranch Town Center, with construction expected to finish in April 2023. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Construction on a new building in Valley Ranch Town Center is under construction and has suites available for businesses to lease, according to public relations firm Total PR. Construction on this space began in October and is expected to wrap up in April 2023. This building is located at 21856 Marketplace Drive, New Caney. 713-452-1700.
NEW CANEY, TX
