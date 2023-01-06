Homebuyers may finally catch a break this year, says one expert, as signs of fading inflation could drive mortgage rates lower as soon as this month. “Mortgage rates have declined by almost a full percentage point since they peaked in November,” Melissa Cohn, vice president for William Raveis, a real estate brokerage firm, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “I think that we can expect mortgage rates to go down another quarter or even as much as a half a percent over the course of the next month.”

1 DAY AGO