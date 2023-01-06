Read full article on original website
Housing expert: ‘We can expect mortgage rates to go down’
Homebuyers may finally catch a break this year, says one expert, as signs of fading inflation could drive mortgage rates lower as soon as this month. “Mortgage rates have declined by almost a full percentage point since they peaked in November,” Melissa Cohn, vice president for William Raveis, a real estate brokerage firm, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “I think that we can expect mortgage rates to go down another quarter or even as much as a half a percent over the course of the next month.”
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life. Important: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To...
