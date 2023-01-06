Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Aperam (APEMY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ
YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are likely familiar with Yeti (YETI) and Pool Corp. (POOL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
What Makes Everest Re (RE) a New Buy Stock
Everest Re (RE) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
Kimco Realty KIM is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan Sunbelt...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) a Buy Now?
United Airlines (UAL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this airline have returned +11.1%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:. Patria Investments Limited PAX: This private markets investment firms that offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds principally in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Danaher (DHR) Stock Now
Danaher Corporation DHR is backed by multiple tailwinds despite raw material cost inflation, supply chain issues and foreign currency headwinds. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from strength across its core Life Sciences segment owing to robust activity in the bioprocessing business and growth in instrument businesses, led by SCIEX, Leica Microsystems and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. In the first nine months of 2022, revenues from the segment jumped 6.5% year over year.
NASDAQ
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Discover (DFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Discover (DFS) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Microsoft's $10 Billion Investment in OpenAI: How it Could Impact the AI Industry and Stock Value
Microsoft (US:MSFT) is exploring a significant investment in OpenAI, the wildly popular ChatGPT app creator. The $10 billion deal, which includes contributions from other venture firms, would put OpenAI's valuation at a whopping $29 billion, the website Semafor reported on Tuesday. As outlined, the deal would give Microsoft the majority...
NASDAQ
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why Travelers (TRV) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Travelers (TRV), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. When looking at the last two reports, this insurer has recorded a strong...
NASDAQ
Is Michelin (MGDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Michelin (MGDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
First Horizon National (FHN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when First Horizon National (FHN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Down -48.67% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 48.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Comments / 0