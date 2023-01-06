Read full article on original website
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
ETFs to Tap If Rates Remain Above 5% for "A Long Time"
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should boost interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then keep at that level for “a long time”, per Bloomberg. Fed officials raised interest rates by a half-point in December, extending their aggressive tightening campaign and bringing the target on their benchmark rate to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%. The move followed four hefty hikes of 75 basis points to tame inflation running well above their 2% target.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
FRT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.35, changing hands as high as $107.06 per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Stocks Behind 2022's Popular ETFs
(0:45) - Breaking Down Fund Flows For 2022: Should You Be Buying Back Into Cathie Wood?. (14:05) - Income ETFs On The Rise: Should You Be Adding Exposure To Your Portfolio?. (22:50) - Will The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform?. (32:30) - Episode Roundup: ARKK, SCHD, JEPI, DBMF, PFIX, XOP,...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hormel Foods, Dime Community Bancshares and PNC Financial Services Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/23, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hormel Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 2/15/23, Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/24/23, and PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 2/5/23. As a percentage of HRL's recent stock price of $46.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Hormel Foods Corp. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when HRL shares open for trading on 1/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for DCOM to open 0.73% lower in price and for PNC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.
Crypto Terms Become Dirty Words as Bear Market Lingers
For years, drawing attention to your company could be as simple as adding a crypto-y word to your name or touting new cryptocurrency-related initiatives. From Long Island Iced Tea Corp.’s infamous 2017 decision to rebrand itself as Long Blockchain Corp., which sent its stock soaring, to big-name companies touting Web3 and NFT (non-fungible token) initiatives, a sure-fire way to generate buzz was to yell about your crypto bona fides.
SSTK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.23, changing hands as high as $59.52 per share. Shutterstock Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
JFrog Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.09, changing hands as high as $22.13 per share. JFrog Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The EV Revolution Could Surprisingly Benefit Vulcan Materials Stock (NYSE:VMC)
Logically, investors interested in profiting off the global electric vehicle rollout should consider focusing on the most viable EV stocks. However, a possibly safer and more reliable approach may be to consider critical infrastructure companies like Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). A major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, Vulcan will likely rise in relevance. Therefore, advocates of the EV industry should strongly consider VMC stock.
Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM) closed the most recent trading day at $156.99, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler...
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
A challenging year in the stock market has served as a good reminder that you want to hold some investments in companies with steady businesses. Dividend-paying companies can fit this bill because they must manage their capital well and have reliable cash flows. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP), better known...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Buckle, Foot Locker and AbbVie
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/23, Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/27/23, Foot Locker, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/27/23, and AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of BKE's recent stock price of $48.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Buckle, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BKE shares open for trading on 1/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for FL to open 1.02% lower in price and for ABBV to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.
Markets Grow +1% Ahead of Thursday CPI
Markets put up a strong trading day today, with investors seeing plenty of risk already having been stomped out of many sectors, including Tech. The Nasdaq led the way for the session, +189 points or +1.76%, followed by the S&P 500, +1.28% on the day. All major indices closed at session highs, with the Dow gaining +268 points, +0.80%. The small-cap Russell 2000 finished up +1.17%.
