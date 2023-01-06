Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With Cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been diagnosed with cancer, and will begin treatment on Monday for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hendriks announced the news in a social media post on Sunday evening.
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets
Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
NBC Sports
Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants
The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
Former Boston Red Sox left-handed reliever Fernando Abad is attempting to make a comeback to Major League Baseball.
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
Angels signing former World Series hero
The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?
The Boston Red Sox have a rotation filled with oft-injured veterans and inexperienced young guns. A newly-available ace could solidify the group.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Mets’ final Carlos Correa contract offer before Twins deal, revealed
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa were deep into contract negotiations after the prized shortstop’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through. Amid reports that the Mets and Correa were hoping to come to an agreement of their own, it ended up being the Minnesota Twins who cut the line and signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets’ final offer to Correa has now been revealed, via a rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, who indicates Cohen and Co. put forth a six-year, $157M deal that would’ve been worth $315 million over the course of 12 years.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Executive Reveals The Remaining Targets
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom made a media appearance on Tuesday, to speak about Trevor Story‘s injury and the rest of the team’s plans for the offseason. Boston lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency, but at least they had Story ready as a worthy replacement.
MLB
Comparing Twins' offseason with rest of the division
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Twins pushed to participate at the very top of the free-agent market this offseason, they were left empty-handed in terms of the significant names they hoped could fill the Carlos Correa-shaped void left by the star shortstop’s departure (though Correa's deal with the Mets still remains in limbo with talks between Minnesota and Correa reportedly accelerating, as of this writing).
Report: Marlins shopping four starting pitchers
The Marlins’ Pablo Lopez has often come up in trade rumors, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Lopez is just one of four starters that the Marlins are telling other teams are available in trade talks. The other three are Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers and Jesus Luzardo. It’s been widely reported that the Marlins were willing to tap into their pitching surplus in trades, but this sheds more light on who the Marlins are willing to trade and who’s seemingly off limits.
