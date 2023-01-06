ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State signee Isaac Smith named Gatorade player of the year

Mississippi State signee Isaac Smith of Itawamba Agricultural High School has been selected as the 2022 Gatorade Mississippi Football Player of the Year. It’s the latest of several big honors for the senior safety and running back. He was named Mr. Football as the state’s best player in Class 4A, and he was named the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year for the second straight season.
FULTON, MS
Thomas Wright’s big double-double leads MUW men over Toccoa Falls

Junior post player Thomas Wright had a field day — literally — as he led Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball to a 77-59 win Saturday at home over Toccoa Falls College. The 18-point margin by the Owls (7-6) over the Screaming Eagles (4-5) is the team’s largest point span in any of its wins, thus far, in 2022-23.
COLUMBUS, MS
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls blow out Pickens County (Ala.)

MACON — Noxubee County demolished Pickens County (Alabama) 60-13 at home Friday. Tootie Lockett had 17 points to lead the Tigers, one of three Noxubee County players in double figures. Jamaya Dancy and Kirsten Barnett added 10 points each. Noxubee County hosted West Lowndes on Saturday night and will...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Williams draws opponent in supes race

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — District 5’s seat became the first contested supervisor race on Friday, when political newcomer Anthony Watt qualified to take on incumbent Joe Williams. Watt, a Republican, is a physical education teacher and football coach at Okolona School District. The Oktibbeha County native is a Mississippi...
STARKVILLE, MS
Samuel Williams

Samuel Hugh Williams, 55 of Columbus, MS passed away on January 1, 2023, at his residence. Visitation was Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A graveside service was Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Providence Methodist Church Cemetery, Maben, MS, with Chaplain Trae Miller officiating.
COLUMBUS, MS
Roses and thorns: 1-8-23

A rose to Harry Sanders, who said last week he will not seek a seventh term as Lowndes County District 1 supervisor. His tenure on the board was sporadically marked by controversy, but Sanders’ contributions to the county can not be overstated. Sanders was instrumental in structuring a method for the proceeds from the sale of the county hospital to be invested in a way that preserves the principal while using the gains on capital improvements throughout the county. The hospital trust fund stands as perhaps the most significant achievement in board history. He was also a key partner in attracting industry to the county. Those two contributions alone will benefit every citizen of Lowndes County for generations. An unintended benefit of his time on the board is the removal of a Confederate Statue from the grounds of the county courthouse. Ironically, it was reaction to incendiary comments by Sanders that finally served as the impetus for the removal of the monument to Friendship Cemetery. He served the county well, if not always perfectly.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
SAAC announces first Art in Public Places exhibit of year

The Starkville Area Arts Council is excited to announce the first Art in Public Places (AiPP) Exhibit of 2023, New Beginnings, a solo exhibit featuring artist Samuel Lawson Jr. The exhibit will be on display at Starkville Area Arts Council beginning on Jan. 9. The exhibit will kick-off with a...
STARKVILLE, MS
John Meady

TUPELO — John L. Meady, 63, died Dec. 27, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Carl Randle Sr. officiating. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Meady was...
TUPELO, MS
Mary Boykin

Mary Boykin, 79, of Steens, MS passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Windsor Place in Columbus, MS. Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, from 10:00-11:00 AM. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will be at Beersheba Cemetery in Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
STEENS, MS
Southern Gardening: A season for everything

I usually write the Southern Gardening column about how the different seasons change the look of our landscapes and gardens, what seasonal plants look great and when it’s time to transition with new plants for the next season. Just like in the garden, a career has a season for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
William Sullivan

William Clinton Sullivan, 94, of Columbus, MS passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his residence. Visitation will be Monday, January 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Joiner officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens, Columbus, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS directing.
COLUMBUS, MS
Four Lowndes supes races now competitive

As of Friday evening, the District 2 and District 5 supervisor races are now contested. Incumbent Republican Trip Hairston is now facing off against fellow Republican Brad Holliman in District 2, and incumbent Democrat Leroy Brooks is facing Tiffany Turner, who is running as an Independent. Hairston, who is completing...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Lou Pennington

VERNON, Ala. — Lela Lou Pennington, 95, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Generations of Vernon. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, at Springfield Free Will Baptist Church, Vernon, Ala, with Bro. John Johnson and Dillion Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Wofford Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL
Drive? You’ve seen Toby Davis’ work

“I see my work all the time,” said Toby Davis. “If I went out to the parking lot at Belk and walked around, about every third car would have my stripe on it. I can just tell the ones I’ve done.”. Davis, a resident of Starkville, has...
STARKVILLE, MS

