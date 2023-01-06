ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City ‘are weighing up a transfer for Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy but face competition from PSG’

By Kostas Lianos
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Madrid ace Ferland Mendy.

According to Sport, City consider Mendy as a transfer priority as they are still looking for a quality left-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1pMz_0k6ER90L00
Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be targeting Real Madrid ace Ferland Mendy Credit: Getty

But the reigning Premier League champions are facing competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who also need to strengthen their defence.

The France international is a key starter for Real manager Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Los Blancos are not prioritising a new contract for the 27-year-old, whose deal runs out in 2025.

And the Spanish champions are reportedly looking to sign Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies.

Therefore, the Madrid giants are open to listening to offers for Mendy.

However, Real won't consider any bid less than £44m, which is the amount they paid to sign him from Lyon in 2019.

But Ancelotti's side is not keen on selling to a direct Champions League rival.

City manager Pep Guardiola has had to resort to playing right-back Joao Cancelo on the left.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier, on the other hand, has not been convinced by either Juan Bernat or Nuno Mendes.

Real, though, are preparing for Mendy's potential exit as they are also targeting Rayo Vallecano's Fran Garcia and Girona's Miguel Gutierrez along with Davies.

