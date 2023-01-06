I work at Aldi and here are the middle aisle bargain buys coming this week – but you’ll need to be quick to snag them

IF you do your weekly food shopping in Aldi and thought you couldn’t love the cheap supermarket any more than you already do - you’ll want to get down to the middle aisle as quickly as you can.

We all rave about Aldi for the brilliant bargains found in the middle aisle - whether that be a beauty dupe to save you loads of money, a cosy cushion to put on your sofa or a kettlebell to do the at-home-workout that you’ve been putting off.

AN Aldi employee has taken to TikTok to show off the brilliant new middle aisle bargain buys that are coming to stores this week Credit: TikTok/aldiuk

There's a large food flask for only £7.99 Credit: TikTok/aldiuk

There's a set of meal prep containers for just £3.99 Credit: TikTok/aldiuk

But Aldi have released some new items that are on the shelves now - but you'll need to be quick to snag them.

One Aldi employee took to TikTok to show off the new middle aisle items, leaving many open-mouthed.

Posting on Aldi UK’s official social media page, the employee posted the clip with the caption ‘Prioritising all the things to make our lives more organised this new year! 🥳👌 Join in with us and pick up all these products in store now!’

They said: “Some of the products landing on the Aisle of Aldi this week!”

In the clip, the employee shows off some of the great new-in items, including a large food flask that comes in four different colours and is just £7.99.

There’s also a Bento Box for only £4.99 which will make transporting your lunch much easier.

As well as this, there’s a Water Tracker Bottle, that is priced at a reasonable £3.49, which will be sure to encourage you to drink more water than normal.

There’s a set of Meal Prep Containers that can be picked up for just £3.99.

What’s more, if you are looking to get fit this year, there’s a variety of fitness accessories available too.

There’s a Barbell Sleeve and a Slingtrainer for only £4.99 each.

And if that wasn't enough, there’s even a Yoga Block priced at £5.99.

The video has clearly impressed many, as it was posted just 20 hours ago, but it has already racked up a whopping 629k views.

But you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on these bargain buys, as TikTok users went wild for the new-in items.

One person said: “The bento boxes and lunch boxes are CALLING me.”

Another added: “I need the Tupperware.”

A third commented: “I could do with a food flask.”

One woman posted: “I was there yesterday and loved everything!”

Whilst someone else joked: “I don't need anymore flasks or tupperware. That means I'll be buying both.”

