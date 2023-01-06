ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Boxing judge Ian John-Lewis ‘suing BBBofC’ after he was relegated for scoring of Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

By Wally Downes Jr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncdEt_0k6ER4ai00

EMBARRASSED British boxing referee Ian John-Lewis is reportedly suing the board after they relegated him for his terrible card that gifted Josh Taylor a win over Jack Catterall.

In February 2022, the British Boxing Board of Control official inexplicably scored the undisputed super-lightweight bout 114-111 to the defending Scotsman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4ILZ_0k6ER4ai00
Boxing ref Ian John-Lewis is reportedly suing the BBBofC Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Broadcasters Sky Sports - like most fair-minded fans - were disgusted by the card and the BBBofC dropped John-Lewis from A* status down to A, ruling him out of their elite events.

In September John-Lewis - who released his own autobiography in 2014 - moved to BBBofC rivals the British and Irish Boxing Association (BIBA).

And the Mail now claims he is taking the matter to a tribunal

After the BBBofC investigated the two cards that robbed Catterall of a magnificent win - and punished John-Lewis but not fellow judge Victor Loughlin - they said: "Following an internal review of the scoring of the Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall contest by all three appointed judges, the Stewards of the Board decided to call Mr Ian John-Lewis to appear before them to explain his returned card.

“Having considered Mr Ian John-Lewis’s explanation, the Stewards of the Board decided to downgrade Mr John-Lewis from an A Star Class to an A Class Official."

John-Lewis, 61, is no stranger to scoring controversy after another stinker in Lyndon Arthur's split-decision 2020 win over Anthony Yarde.

Yarde was the home fighter and favourite but underdog Arthur dominated him with a ramrod jab.

Two of the ringside judges both gave Arthur victory, with 115-114 cards that should have been even wider.

But John-Lewis somehow wrote 117-111 to Yarde on his scorecard and was the subject of ridicule online.

The Mail also reports that 61-year-old ref Jeff Hinds is seeking action for not being permitted to referee or judge fights since pursuing a 2020 defamation claim against the BBBofC.

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis blinds opponent before scoring ninth-round victory

Multi-weight champion and Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis blinded Hector Luis Garcia, leaving no choice but to stop the fight in the ninth round. “Tank” was slightly ahead in a competitive fight before Garcia’s team decided to halt the fight in the corner. In the end, the session didn’t get started as Davis took a 28th career triumph.
WASHINGTON STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia tells Gervonta Davis: “Goodbye, Tank, it’s over for you”

By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis told the media at the post-fight press conference last night that Ryan Garcia is a “baby clown” after being told that he had said on Twitter, “It’s over for you” following his ninth round knockout victory over Hector Luis Garcia at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
hiphop-n-more.com

Meek Mill Almost Gets into Fight with Former World Champion Gary Russell Jr (Video)

Meek Mill nearly ended up in a fight while attending Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night in Washington DC. The Philly rapper was in the building to support Tank in the main event but also in attendance and sitting nearby was former WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr, along with some of his friends. Russell Jr has had beef with Gervonta in the past so he was supporting his rival in the fight, which seems to have led to an argument between him and Meek.
WASHINGTON, DC
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard

Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
WASHINGTON, DC
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”

Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia to Gervonta Davis: No More Talking, Let's Get It On

The next Garcia in line is ready for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan Garcia was among the world’s most interested observers during Davis’ eventual ninth-round stoppage of WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia (no relation) to defend his WBA ‘Regular’ lightweight title. Davis was ahead on all three scorecards after eight rounds, before Dominican Republic’s Garcia complained of blurred vision in his corner.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Journeyman Michael Ogundo Drops, Stops Lamont Peterson In 4th Round Of Comeback Bout

WASHINGTON – Michael Ogundo ruined Lamont Peterson’s comeback in almost unfathomable fashion Saturday. The Kenyan journeyman, who entered their six-round bout with a 16-16 record, dropped Washington’s Peterson and stopped the former 140-pound champion in the fourth round on the non-televised portion of the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
WASHINGTON, DC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
959K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy