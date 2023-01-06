Boxing judge Ian John-Lewis ‘suing BBBofC’ after he was relegated for scoring of Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

EMBARRASSED British boxing referee Ian John-Lewis is reportedly suing the board after they relegated him for his terrible card that gifted Josh Taylor a win over Jack Catterall.

In February 2022, the British Boxing Board of Control official inexplicably scored the undisputed super-lightweight bout 114-111 to the defending Scotsman.

Boxing ref Ian John-Lewis is reportedly suing the BBBofC Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Broadcasters Sky Sports - like most fair-minded fans - were disgusted by the card and the BBBofC dropped John-Lewis from A* status down to A, ruling him out of their elite events.

In September John-Lewis - who released his own autobiography in 2014 - moved to BBBofC rivals the British and Irish Boxing Association (BIBA).

And the Mail now claims he is taking the matter to a tribunal

After the BBBofC investigated the two cards that robbed Catterall of a magnificent win - and punished John-Lewis but not fellow judge Victor Loughlin - they said: "Following an internal review of the scoring of the Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall contest by all three appointed judges, the Stewards of the Board decided to call Mr Ian John-Lewis to appear before them to explain his returned card.

“Having considered Mr Ian John-Lewis’s explanation, the Stewards of the Board decided to downgrade Mr John-Lewis from an A Star Class to an A Class Official."

John-Lewis, 61, is no stranger to scoring controversy after another stinker in Lyndon Arthur's split-decision 2020 win over Anthony Yarde.

Yarde was the home fighter and favourite but underdog Arthur dominated him with a ramrod jab.

Two of the ringside judges both gave Arthur victory, with 115-114 cards that should have been even wider.

But John-Lewis somehow wrote 117-111 to Yarde on his scorecard and was the subject of ridicule online.

The Mail also reports that 61-year-old ref Jeff Hinds is seeking action for not being permitted to referee or judge fights since pursuing a 2020 defamation claim against the BBBofC.