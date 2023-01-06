ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Governor Abbott delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after greeting Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. According to a news release from the governor's office, the letter asked Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy