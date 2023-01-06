Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
YSU women's hoops outlasts Oakland in overtime
The Youngstown State women's basketball team beat Oakland in overtime, 68-67. YSU led by 13 midway through the third quarter and 52-44 heading into the fourth, but Oakland outscored the Penguins 17-9 to force overtime. Lilly Ritz scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, while Megan Callahan and Paige Shy...
Youngstown State explodes for record performance in win
Despite falling behind 4-0 to start the game, YSU ripped of a 24-4 run to take over and led by 13 at halftime.
WFMJ.com
Cerbone’s late tally lifts Youngstown to 4-3 win
Just when the game looked destined for overtime, Andon Cerbone sent the Covelli Centre crowd home happy, scoring the go-ahead goal with 68 seconds left in regulation to give the Youngstown Phantoms (13-10-3-1, 30 points) a 4-3 win over Team USA (U17) Friday night at the Covelli Centre. After Youngstown...
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson expected worse from Michigan State crowd, but most disappointed in narrow loss
EAST LANSING -- Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson took the court for pregame warmups a little later than the rest of his teammates, per usual. The booing that echoed through the Breslin Center was as loud as any pregame reception in recent memory. It quieted down, only to pick up any...
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
Michigan State offers East Lansing native, former Wolverine in transfer portal
In the weeks following Michigan State football's regular season finale loss to Penn State, Mel Tucker and the Spartans' coaching staff have been hard at work to revamp a roster that struggled to a 5-7 record in 2022. MSU has added a "quality over quantity" 2023 recruiting class, which featured...
localsportsjournal.com
Big Reds take down Ferndale; Keith Guy captures 400th career victory
As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes, a raucous cheer broke out among the crowd. Dozens of fans rushed onto the court, clutching balloons, posters, and pieces of paper to be autographed. The occasion?. Muskegon head coach Keith Guy had just reached the career milestone of 400 victories. The...
WFMJ.com
New Castle fan wins Steeler's pickup truck
If you see a black and gold pickup truck driving around New Castle with the name of the Pittsburgh Steelers emblazoned on the side, it’s likely being driven by lifelong fan Travis McConnell. The 40-year-old New Castle man won this year’s Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes sponsored by Neighborhood...
Michigan’s NCAA allegations only matter because Michigan cares so much about its squeaky clean image
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You can already hear the Michigan faithful trying to downplay the Wolverines’ recent misstep. It was two players! Happens all the time! Who cares?!. Michigan does. Always has. Or at least, it’s always said so. Haven’t you been listening? For decades, the Wolverines have prided...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns
Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
The Detroit Sauce You've Probably Never Heard Of
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to dressing up a juicy steak in a yummy sauce, preferences tend to vary. For example, Beefitarian posted the results of a 2021 survey by OnePoll revealing BBQ sauce as the top choice of Americans surveyed, but options like gravy and chimichurri also made the list of favorite sauces to top steaks with. A wide variety of options to suit different palates are also available at grocery stores for home-cooked steaks, and Mashed has even ranked a lineup of familiar names from Heinz 57 to A.1.
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
WFMJ.com
Police to reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones
The Youngstown Police Department on Monday is expected to unveil how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis will be hosting a press conference to announce the start of. a new public safety initiative on...
mibiz.com
Judge orders Sault Tribe gaming entity to pay developers $88.8M in damages for 2 failed casinos
LANSING — An Ingham County circuit judge has ordered the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians’ gaming authority to pay nearly $89 million in damages and lost revenue to its development partner in two failed off-reservation casino projects in Lansing and Wayne County. Judge Joyce Draganchuk on...
Comments / 0