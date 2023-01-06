ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

YSU women's hoops outlasts Oakland in overtime

The Youngstown State women's basketball team beat Oakland in overtime, 68-67. YSU led by 13 midway through the third quarter and 52-44 heading into the fourth, but Oakland outscored the Penguins 17-9 to force overtime. Lilly Ritz scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, while Megan Callahan and Paige Shy...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Cerbone’s late tally lifts Youngstown to 4-3 win

Just when the game looked destined for overtime, Andon Cerbone sent the Covelli Centre crowd home happy, scoring the go-ahead goal with 68 seconds left in regulation to give the Youngstown Phantoms (13-10-3-1, 30 points) a 4-3 win over Team USA (U17) Friday night at the Covelli Centre. After Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
localsportsjournal.com

Big Reds take down Ferndale; Keith Guy captures 400th career victory

As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes, a raucous cheer broke out among the crowd. Dozens of fans rushed onto the court, clutching balloons, posters, and pieces of paper to be autographed. The occasion?. Muskegon head coach Keith Guy had just reached the career milestone of 400 victories. The...
MUSKEGON, MI
WFMJ.com

New Castle fan wins Steeler's pickup truck

If you see a black and gold pickup truck driving around New Castle with the name of the Pittsburgh Steelers emblazoned on the side, it’s likely being driven by lifelong fan Travis McConnell. The 40-year-old New Castle man won this year’s Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes sponsored by Neighborhood...
NEW CASTLE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns

Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mashed

The Detroit Sauce You've Probably Never Heard Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to dressing up a juicy steak in a yummy sauce, preferences tend to vary. For example, Beefitarian posted the results of a 2021 survey by OnePoll revealing BBQ sauce as the top choice of Americans surveyed, but options like gravy and chimichurri also made the list of favorite sauces to top steaks with. A wide variety of options to suit different palates are also available at grocery stores for home-cooked steaks, and Mashed has even ranked a lineup of familiar names from Heinz 57 to A.1.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
DETROIT, MI
WFMJ.com

Police to reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones

The Youngstown Police Department on Monday is expected to unveil how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis will be hosting a press conference to announce the start of. a new public safety initiative on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

