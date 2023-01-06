ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

High egg prices causing Mainers to shop local instead of in store

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “I was told by colleagues lately that all there was left on the rack was a dozen eggs organic for $10 a dozen,” said local farmer Fatima Garcia. The cost of groceries has increased dramatically in the last year. Now, local markets in Maine are battling with the rising costs of eggs after an Avian Flu outbreak last fall.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain

To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Here’s How Maine Kids Can Ski & Snowboard Super Cheap

If you have kids, you know that winter in Maine can be kind of tricky. You don't want your kids to spend 3+ months doing nothing but playing on their tablets, but most winter fun is expensive. There is always some cost for equipment - proper clothing, sleds, skis, snowboard,...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir

STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness

Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats

As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role

MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
FARMINGTON, ME
Q97.9

Watch WMTW Meteorologist Sarah Long Vacationing in Antarctica With Seals and Penguins

It may not feel like it completely, but it is winter here in Maine and a lot of people will take some time off during the winter to enjoy a warmer climate. However, if you are a meteorologist who loves the winter like WMTW's Sarah Long, you're not going to head to sunny and warm Florida or the Caribbean. You're going to the polar desert of Antarctica where the icebergs flow.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 1

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 25 years ago, the state of Maine was under ice. A weather event hit the region like none before, or that has come after. Over the next few nights, were going to look back at the Ice Storm of ‘98. We’ll hear from Senator Angus...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Delicious Belgian Waffle Truck Coming To Maine

Hold on to your hats and your butter because the most delicious Belgian waffle truck is coming to Maine this summer! Ellsworth is where it's at!. Waffles and summertime are like candy canes on Christmas. Let's be honest waffles can be enjoyed for any meal. According to WABI, Kathryn Kennedy, the woman behind Waffle ME, is the baker who is making all of this happen!
ELLSWORTH, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy