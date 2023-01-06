Read full article on original website
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire
If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
High egg prices causing Mainers to shop local instead of in store
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “I was told by colleagues lately that all there was left on the rack was a dozen eggs organic for $10 a dozen,” said local farmer Fatima Garcia. The cost of groceries has increased dramatically in the last year. Now, local markets in Maine are battling with the rising costs of eggs after an Avian Flu outbreak last fall.
Selfless Advocate for Pets in Maine Needs Expensive Heart Surgery
This surgery is only available in Kansas. Nadine Molly who owns No Bowl Empty 2 Pet Food Pantry needs our help. No Bowl Empty is a project of the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance and the sister program of No Bowl Empty. Nadine feeds over 2000 Maine pets a month. Now she needs us.
A Mainer Wants To Know Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs?
Most people outside of Maine, have no clue why we love this treat so much. And some people don’t even know these exist!. Perusing Reddit this morning, I saw someone pose an interesting question “Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs”. You can’t talk about red snapper...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Hilarious Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Just Trolled Mainers Once Again
There may not be a meteorologist in Maine who deals with more trolls than News Center MAINE's Keith Carson. (Well, outside of the incident former Maine meteorologist Matt Hoenig dealt with last week at the grocery store, but that seems more like a random isolated incident.) But I digress... Keith...
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain
To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
Here’s How Maine Kids Can Ski & Snowboard Super Cheap
If you have kids, you know that winter in Maine can be kind of tricky. You don't want your kids to spend 3+ months doing nothing but playing on their tablets, but most winter fun is expensive. There is always some cost for equipment - proper clothing, sleds, skis, snowboard,...
Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir
STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats
As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role
MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
WATCH: Maine Snowplows Performing ‘Ballet’ to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Pure Winter Magic
On today’s episode of “Things You’ve Never Seen Before”, Maine snowplows conducted a beautiful version of "The Nutcracker" ballet, kind of by accident. Well, I don’t know your life, maybe you’ve seen snowplows doing ballet but I highly doubt it. While listening to “The...
Watch WMTW Meteorologist Sarah Long Vacationing in Antarctica With Seals and Penguins
It may not feel like it completely, but it is winter here in Maine and a lot of people will take some time off during the winter to enjoy a warmer climate. However, if you are a meteorologist who loves the winter like WMTW's Sarah Long, you're not going to head to sunny and warm Florida or the Caribbean. You're going to the polar desert of Antarctica where the icebergs flow.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Tuesday January 10, 2023 at 6PM.
Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 1
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 25 years ago, the state of Maine was under ice. A weather event hit the region like none before, or that has come after. Over the next few nights, were going to look back at the Ice Storm of ‘98. We’ll hear from Senator Angus...
Delicious Belgian Waffle Truck Coming To Maine
Hold on to your hats and your butter because the most delicious Belgian waffle truck is coming to Maine this summer! Ellsworth is where it's at!. Waffles and summertime are like candy canes on Christmas. Let's be honest waffles can be enjoyed for any meal. According to WABI, Kathryn Kennedy, the woman behind Waffle ME, is the baker who is making all of this happen!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Visit This Maine Treehouse with a Hot Tub Overlooking A Picturesque Babbling Brook
The description of the rental is below and it will blow you away,. The rushing water will flow right by your bedroom overlooking the most pristine, undeveloped river in Maine. This is a complete oasis with no one in sight. Complete privacy in the hot tub overlooking the Crooked River. Wall of windows with mirror tint.
