New Hampshire State

Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From New Hampshire

New Hampshire is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from New Hampshire!
Does New Hampshire Have a Secret System of Tunnels?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s been quietly passed around by locals.
Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants

We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022

New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters

New Hampshire lawmakers are weighing a bill to end the state’s tradition of open primaries by requiring residents to register with a political party at least four months before the state primaries in order to vote in that primary.  House Bill 101 would bar a longstanding practice in the state: independent-minded voters voting in a […] The post House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
Despite What You May Think, These 3 New England States Have Some of the Best Drivers

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I've heard it time and time again, New Englanders don't know how to drive. Well, I mostly hear that Massholes (Massachusetts residents) don't know how to drive. Honestly, I think there are bad drivers in every state. I am going, to be honest with you, Mainers are not the best drivers when it comes to merging on the highway or when it comes to using their blinkers (turning signals).
Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
Give Back NH: Beaver Brook Association

As many of us rang in the new year last week, communities across the state started 2023 with a First Day Hike. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk made a first time visit to the Beaver Brook Association in Hollis to take part in a first day stroll and to find out more about an organization that promotes land conservation through education and stewardship.
