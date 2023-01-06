Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
Nick Novak named NSIC Wrestler of the Week
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State sophomore 157-pounder Nick Novak has been named NSIC Wrestler of the Week by the conference office following his 4-0 weekend at the 2023 NWCA National Duals. The weekly honor is the first of Novak's collegiate career. Novak served a critical role in St....
scsuhuskies.com
No. 3/1 Minnesota Sneaks Past No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey to Earn Split
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Despite both teams entering the weekend with top-10 offenses, defense was the name of the game for the second time in as many days, as No. 3/1 Minnesota scored an overtime goal to sneak past No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey, 2-1. The Gophers scored with 18 seconds left in the overtime period, keeping the Huskies from earning a tie on the road.
Minnesota Basketball News Top Girls Teams Update
Minnesota Basketball News girls Top 20 in each class of 2023 had a few changes. Most notably Mayer Lutheran now sits on top in Class 1A. Top team in Class 2A Providence Academy, Class 3A Benilde-St. Margaret's, Class 4A Hopkins. The poll was released before Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart defeated Hayfield in...
KEYC
Gustavus Adolphus is welcoming retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page to campus on Monday, Jan. 16
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College will mark its annual Rev. Martin Luther King Day Memorial Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 by welcoming pioneering Justice Alan C. Page, the first African American Supreme Court Justice of Minnesota, as its honored guest. Justice Page will sit down with Phil...
KELOLAND TV
Sanford merger meetings start in Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota meetings on the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services of Minneapolis start Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison scheduled four meetings this month around the state to get feedback from Minnesotans on the proposed merger. All the community...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
mprnews.org
Worst winter air quality in Minnesota since 2005. Why is it so bad?
Bright blue skies, fresh snow and crisp sunshine of the weekend gave way to choking fog and haze across much of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday. It was a dreary scene from the High Bridge in St. Paul late Tuesday morning, as what’s usually a stellar view of downtown, the State Capitol and the Cathedral of St. Paul was instead mostly obscured by the winter smog.
fox9.com
Deadly weekend on Minnesota snowmobile trails
With a large influx of snow the past few weeks, many Minnesotans are out snowmobiling – leading to several fatal accidents. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the latest.
leisuregrouptravel.com
3 Days of Memorable Activities in Central Minnesota
Throughout the Minnesota region, explore a land of unspoiled lakes and small towns with busy main streets, museums and historic sites, shopping and dining. Join us for plenty of fresh air and outdoor options, from a scenic lake cruise to charming gardens. Discover the culture of an early Native American tribe inhabiting the area and learn more about some names you know and some you don’t.
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing
Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
WDIO-TV
Walz Speaks on Paid Family Leave
Governor Tim Walz is hoping for a victory to begin his second term in office by passing a bill that would give Minnesotans up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and up to 12 weeks of medical leave. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan delivered remarks in support...
Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
CIRCLE PINES, Minn. – Snowmobile clubs are urging riders to be safe after a deadly weekend across the state. Three people died in separate crashes in St. Louis, Otter Tail and Wabasha counties.Michelle Koch is president of the Rice Creek Trail Association."We've gotten a lot of local traffic. People who normally have to trailer elsewhere are getting to ride trails closer to home," Koch said.As the club celebrates its 40th year, it's being rewarded with a snowy winter. But they're also aware of tragedy in other parts of the state."It's heartbreaking," Koch said. "A lot of things can happen....
Final round of free at-home COVID tests available through MDH
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A final round of free COVID-19 rapid tests are now available through the Minnesota Department of Health.Minnesotans can order four tests per household. The health department is sunsetting the program, which has delivered more than 2.5 million tests since last April. At the end of December, MDH also closed down the Mall of America vaccination site, which had been a mainstay of the state's fight against the virus since February of 2021. That site had given out more than 263,000 doses of the vaccine.To order at-home rapid tests, click here.
boreal.org
Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?
It is not common that every single long-range model agrees on much, but they do all agree on a warmer than normal January which seems to fit considering our pattern so far and what the models are pointing at for the next 7-10 days. To read the full story, visit...
What Was Behind the Twin Cities Metro’s Violent Crime Spike?
Violent crime has sharply risen since the pandemic started, leaving many to wonder when and how we can get back to the way things were The post What Was Behind the Twin Cities Metro’s Violent Crime Spike? appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
$1.8 million lottery ticket sold in Minnesota still has not been claimed
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Minnesota gas station could be holding a winning ticket worth over $1.8 million, according to the Minnesota Lottery. Read on to learn where and when the unclaimed winning ticket was sold.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
