Miami, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Miami Cancer Institute to Host World’s Leading Cancer Experts at Fourth Annual Global Summit on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies

January 4, 2023 – Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, today announced the Fourth Annual Global Summit on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies, to be held March 10-11, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Coconut Grove, Miami, Fla. The educational summit has been designed to provide an overview of the most recent advances in the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and stem cell transplantation through novel immunotherapies and treatment combinations. In addition, updates on evolving immunologically and molecular-based system therapies will be profiled and discussed.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The new Vice President of Miami-Dade Anthony Rodriguez; who he is and what he will prioritize

Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems

She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes

Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
MIAMI, FL
travelagewest.com

When Will the Brightline to Orlando Open? New Details Released

Brightline, an intercity rail provider, has just released a video and renderings of Brightline’s Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport, which will connect millions and regionalize the state through its Orlando to Miami route. The 37,350-square-foot station is located in the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Wayne Messam facing a challenge for his third term as Miramar Mayor

Wayne Messam cruised through his last re-election with 86% of the vote. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has a challenger to get by if he’s going to win a third term as Mayor on the city’s Election Day, March 14. Rudy Theophin, who works in financial services with OneBox...
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Flo Rida takes Celsius energy drinks to court

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A popular rapper from South Florida is filing a lawsuit against a popular energy drink based in Boca Raton. Tramar Dillard, better known by his stage name Flo Rida, has filed a civil suit in Broward County against the company that markets Celsius. Dillard...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

