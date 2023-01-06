Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Miami Cancer Institute to Host World’s Leading Cancer Experts at Fourth Annual Global Summit on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies
January 4, 2023 – Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, today announced the Fourth Annual Global Summit on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies, to be held March 10-11, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Coconut Grove, Miami, Fla. The educational summit has been designed to provide an overview of the most recent advances in the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and stem cell transplantation through novel immunotherapies and treatment combinations. In addition, updates on evolving immunologically and molecular-based system therapies will be profiled and discussed.
calleochonews.com
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
calleochonews.com
The new Vice President of Miami-Dade Anthony Rodriguez; who he is and what he will prioritize
Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.
Miami New Times
Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
coingeek.com
Block Dojo Miami to launch May 6, a once in a lifetime opportunity for blockchain startups
Just the other day, I noticed a LinkedIn post by Patrick Thompson, my friend and CoinGeek contributor that now works full time as the Vice President of the Miami Block Dojo Deal Flow Department. His happy post stated that 2022 was a good year for the Block Dojo and confirmed the first Miami cohort would be commencing on May 6, 2023.
FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
travelagewest.com
When Will the Brightline to Orlando Open? New Details Released
Brightline, an intercity rail provider, has just released a video and renderings of Brightline’s Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport, which will connect millions and regionalize the state through its Orlando to Miami route. The 37,350-square-foot station is located in the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly...
floridapolitics.com
Wayne Messam facing a challenge for his third term as Miramar Mayor
Wayne Messam cruised through his last re-election with 86% of the vote. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has a challenger to get by if he’s going to win a third term as Mayor on the city’s Election Day, March 14. Rudy Theophin, who works in financial services with OneBox...
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
islandernews.com
Number of Miami elders with mortgages ranks among the nation’s highest
Still carrying the burden of a mortgage in your retirement age?. You're not alone, at least in the Miami area, where 23.52% of all mortgage holders were age 65 or older in 2022, according to the latest report from Lending Tree. Miami ranks among the top three largest 50 metros...
Delray Beach doctor sentenced to 20 years in sober home fraud
Michael J. Ligotti, a 48-year-old Delray Beach doctor, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multi-year fraud involving sober homes.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
cw34.com
Flo Rida takes Celsius energy drinks to court
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A popular rapper from South Florida is filing a lawsuit against a popular energy drink based in Boca Raton. Tramar Dillard, better known by his stage name Flo Rida, has filed a civil suit in Broward County against the company that markets Celsius. Dillard...
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
A possible case of mail fraud involving check washing left a Boca Raton business owner out $20,000 late last year. Now he has a warning for others.
Comments / 0