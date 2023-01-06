Read full article on original website
Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
Misery loves company, right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their poor me, nothing good ever happens to me attitude. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
There's nothing quite like creating your own masterpiece for lunch when you're a cook in a restaurant. You've got all of the ingredients at your disposal most of the time you're sick of the basic stuff on the menu because you've had it a million times. You start getting creative and coming up with all kinds of stuff that regular patrons never get to have.
When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire's and Spring Markets that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options. One of the top grocery options for many is having a modern H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. This latest news just cements the jealousy many in East Texas have of those who have one.
Driving down the Texas highway you'll see plenty of them. If you've been in the Lone Star State for any amount of time at all, I'm sure you've seen the huge metal stars on barns or as decoration on houses. Is there something to these stars? Did everybody just have...
In 2022 Texas became a hot spot that many Californians and celebrities began calling home, and the 30,029,572 population estimated by the United States Census Bureau for this year is enormous proof. After all, the estimated population change between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, saw about 884,144 people...
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
James Izenetta Overton Bryant, affectionately called Netta, turned 100 on Jan. 2 and celebrated this past weekend with the Davis, Overton, and Franklin families.
(Killeen, Texas) We all need a party to pick us up out of the post-holidays slump, so you’re all invited to come out and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcus Simmons. Marcus was an amazing individual who unfortunately passed away in May 2009 from sickle cell complications. Since then, his family has endeavored to keep his spirit of positivity and love of his community alive and share it with the good people of Central Texas.
If you are in the mood for sushi, there are tons of great options for you. Speaking of sushi Saturday, Jan. 6, is National Tempura Day.
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
